Elden Ring player destroys PS5 controller in frustration

From Software’s souls-likes are famous and renowned for their high level of difficulty. As longtime gamers debate how far Elden Ring facilitates gameplay or not, the game unquestionably brings that formula that embraces failures and deaths as part of the experience. And sometimes this can be quite frustrating, as the image below shows.

Weebfromkonoha took to Reddit to show the damage he did to a PS5 controller after getting pissed off enough with Elden Ring. Unfortunately we don’t have many details about what resulted in the DualSense massacre, the Reddit user just says “I think that’s enough for today…”, with a photo of the destroyed controller and Elden Ring on the monitor, making clear the “culprit”.

Of course, the real culprit for destroying a controller because of game-induced rage is the person who throws it around. Elden Ring It seeks to frustrate its players and will certainly challenge your patience, but if your anger gets so out of control that it destroys a BRL 400+ accessory, it’s time to get help.

