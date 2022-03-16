F1 2021, Crusader Kings III and more are coming to Game Pass

Microsoft announced, on Tuesday (15), the new batch of games that will be added to the Game Pass catalog in the second half of March. Among the highlights is F1 2021which will be playable from March 24 and will be part of EA Play.

Check out, below, all the games that are landing on the service and on which platforms they can be played:

shredders (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – March 17;

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos (Cloud, Console and PC) – March 17;

Tainted Grail: Conquest (Console) – March 22;

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (Cloud, Console and PC) – March 22;

Norco (PC) – March 24;

F1 2021 (Console) EA Play – March 24;

Crusader Kings III (Xbox Series X|S) – March 29;

Weird West (Cloud, Console and PC) – March 31;

The titles join a wave of new titles that were added to Game Pass earlier this month, with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy being the main highlight.

other news

On the other hand, Microsoft has announced the games that leave the service from March 31. Are they: Madden NFL 20 (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play; Narita Boy (Cloud, Console and PC); Shadow Warrior 2 (Cloud, Console and PC). As of April 11, players will no longer be able to play Destiny 2: Beyond Light, shadowkeep and forsaken (PRAÇA).

The company also took advantage of the announcement to reveal that another 9 games are already available starting today with the functionality of Xbox Touch Controls on xCloud. That is, they are titles that can be played without a controller. Are they: Among Us, Katamari Damacy Reroll, Lumines Remastered, Pupperazzi, Rubber Bandits, Spelunky 2, Telling Lies, Undungeon and Young Souls.

So, what do you think of the new Xbox Game Pass games? Leave your comment below!