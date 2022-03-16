Finnish President Says Putin Is No Longer Interested In Changing Ukraine’s Government

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö said Putin is no longer interested in changing Ukraine’s government. The statement was given in an interview with CNN on Monday (14).

Niinistö is one of the Russian president’s interlocutors. He met last week with Russia’s chief executive to maintain diplomatic channels between the country and the West.

In the interview, the president of Finland said that “Putin has his list, we all know”. “But it seems that changing the government in Ukraine is no longer on the list,” he said.

He was asked about Putin’s intentions to install a pro-Russian government in Kiev, to which he replied: “He was very clear when I asked him, ‘Have you given up on that demand?’ And he replied: ‘I never had it’”, reported Niinistö.

Finnish President Denies Which Country Will Join NATO

Niinistö was one of the only presidents to have had a dialogue with the Russian president in recent days. In the country, a survey by the Talustutkimus Institute showed that 60% of the Finnish population is in favor of the country joining NATO.

Despite the expressive number, the government of Finland reaffirmed that it has no intention of joining the organization. Recently, Russia said that Finland and Sweden would suffer ‘serious political and military consequences’ if they became parties to the treaty.

