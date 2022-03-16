For the first time, lab mice are born from an unfertilized egg from a virgin mother | Energy and Science

This method of asexual reproduction is called parthenogenesis and occurs naturally in several animal species of other classes, such as some sharks, lizards and birds. However, it was previously thought to be impossible in mammals, according to Smithsonian Magazine. “The success of parthenogenesis in mammals opens up many opportunities in agriculture, research and medicine,” says the study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

In normal mammalian sexual reproduction, the offspring receive two copies of a gene, one from the father and one from the mother, and with the phenomenon of genomic imprinting certain genes are chemically tagged to indicate which adult they came from, resulting in only one copy of the gene. gene being expressed.

The research team used a gene editing tool called CRISPR to target seven of these imprinted genetic regions and change the “tags”, making it look like the mother’s genetic code came from a man, according to New Scientist. Then they injected an enzyme into the egg to turn some genes on and off others to mimic an egg that was fertilized by a male.