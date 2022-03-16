Fourth dose of covid vaccine begins to be applied on Monday

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), announced, at a press conference today (16), that the application of the fourth dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in elderly people over 80 will start on Monday (16). 21). All immunizing agents approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) can be used, according to him.

Elderly people who have had the third dose for at least four months can receive the application. In the state, 900,000 seniors are able to receive the fourth dose.

According to the coordinator of PEI (State Immunization Program), Regiane de Paula, the vaccination schedule for the fourth dose should be extended to seniors aged 60 and over, but there is still no forecast of when this will happen.

“At this moment, according to what was stated by the Scientific Committee, we are going to focus on the 21st, putting the population aged 80 years and over, the one there on January 17th. [de 2021], when he started vaccination together with health workers. Right now it’s our target,” she said.

Fall in hospitalizations due to covid

Regiane de Paula also said that more than 90% of the eligible population of São Paulo has already received the second dose – as in recent weeks, she attributed greater control over the numbers of cases and deaths by covid to the vaccine.

“Even with circulation of [variante] umicron, more transmissible, science and vaccination have shown that we are on the right track,” she said.

The State of São Paulo recorded a 77% drop in hospitalizations for the disease caused by the coronavirus. Currently, the state records 31% occupancy of ICU beds for covid – in the peak period of contamination, the index exceeded 90%.

Passing at our peak of hospitalization for the omicron variant, which happened on January 29, there were 11,500 hospitalized, we moved to 2,600 hospitalized both in the ICU and in the ward. Pretty low number.”

Jean Gorinchteyn, State Secretary of Health

High in cases and deaths after Carnival

In this tenth epidemiological week of 2022, which ended on Saturday (12), São Paulo recorded a 41.7% increase in the number of new cases of covid-19, and a 7% increase in deaths. Gorinchteyn attributes this increase in numbers to underreporting because of Carnival. “It caused the case and death data to be put in last week instead of last week.”