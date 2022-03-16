Fox News cameraman killed in Ukraine, reports US broadcaster

Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski died in Ukraine, the American network reported on Tuesday (15). Zakrzewski died and his colleague Benjamin Hall was injured when his vehicle caught fire in Horenka, outside Kiev, on Monday, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement.





Hall, a Brit who works as a State Department correspondent for the station, remains hospitalized in Ukraine, Scott said.

“Pierre was a war zone photographer who closely covered numerous international events for Fox News, from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria, during his long tenure with us,” Scott added. “His passion and talent as a journalist were unparalleled.”

Zakrzewski, who was based in London, had been working in Ukraine since February.

On Sunday, a US journalist was shot dead and another wounded in Irpin, a suburb of Kiev near the front. The region has witnessed some of the fiercest battles since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Video documentary maker Brent Renaud, 50, was working for Time Studios on a global project on issues facing refugees, the media outlet said.

The International Federation of Journalists identified American photographer Juan Arredondo as injured. A Ukrainian who was in the same car as the Americans was also injured, according to doctors at the scene.



