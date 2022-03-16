Future Ibovespa rises at the beginning of the “Super Wednesday” trading session, with Ukraine and China on the radar

The Ibovespa futures operates at an expressive high at the beginning of the trading session this Wednesday (16), which is marked by decisions by the Brazilian Central Bank and the Federal Reserve. The futures contract for April advanced 1.23%, at 111,045 points at 9:24 am (Brasília time), following the performance of the main international indices.

In the United States, futures also operate higher, with investors awaiting the decision of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC, its acronym in English) – with the prospect that the Fed will start raising interest rates. The Dow Jones futures advanced 1.24%, the S&P 500, 1.38% and the Nasdaq, 1.95%.

“Investors await the Federal Reserve’s decision on the US interest rate. The market prices an increase of 0.25% this Wednesday and 7 new increases throughout the year”, comments XP Investimentos, in its morning call. “The last “dot chart” (gathering the institution’s managers’ projections on local interest rates), published in December, showed three increases in both 2022 and 2023, followed by two in 2024”.

Despite the prospect of higher interest rates, which usually impacts the performance of risky assets, the climate of optimism prevails, with signs that there has been progress in an agreement to end the war between Ukraine and Russia – despite still no major resolution.

The Kremlin said that negotiations are underway for the invaded country to maintain a “neutral geopolitical position”, similar to what happens with Sweden, without receiving the influence of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) or Russia itself.

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky, according to agencies, said after meetings that an agreement with Moscow began to sound more realistic, as did the end of the war. On the other hand, Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, left the meetings also saying that there is “some hope of reaching a compromise” in the negotiations with Ukraine.

With that, the stock markets of Europe go up en bloc. The DAX, Germany’s main index, advanced 3.33%. The UK’s FTSE is up 1.35%. France’s CAC 40 is up 3.70%. The STOXX 600, of the entire block, is up 2.81%.

In Asia, the climate was also positive. In addition to messages from Ukraine, some of the region’s indexes surfed with news from China.

According to CNBC, the Chinese government’s official channel has signaled aid to Chinese stocks, saying it will “ward off real estate risks.” In addition, it also promised market-friendly practices, as well as support for listings abroad, with an advance in the cooperation plan between the country and the US to reach an agreement on the companies of the Asian giant listed in New York, after a meeting between authorities of the two countries.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed up 9.08%, the highest since October 2008. Mainland China’s Shanghai rose 3.48%. Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.64% and 1.44%, respectively.

With the progress of negotiations in Ukraine, the price of oil remains stable – the Brent contract for May drops 0.25%, at US$ 99.66. The events in China, on the other hand, made the price of iron ore close up 5.17% at the port of Dalian.

In the domestic market, Copom stands out

At the end of the afternoon, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) decides on the new Selic rate. “The probability of a 1 percentage point increase in the Selic rate in the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) remains the consensus and the expectation for the next meeting has reduced the curve”, comments XP Investimentos.

Yesterday’s fall in commodities caused the yield curve to sag – despite having also impacted Brazilian risk assets. Today, DI contracts operate without an exact trend, with the DI yield for January 2023 advancing two basis points to 13.11%, but with the rest falling – the DI rate for 2025 is four points lower, for 12.39%, the DI for 2027 drops three, to 12.21%, as well as the DI for 2029, which goes to 12.31%.

The yield curve also echoes the disclosure by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics that the Brazilian service sector dropped 0.10% in January on a monthly basis, compared to a consensus of 0.30%.

The future dollar retreated 0.78%, to R$ 5.146. The commercial dollar dropped 0.64%, at R$5.125 on purchases and at R$5.126 on sales.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related