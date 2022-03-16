Geomagnetic Storms Hit Earth This Week

Since mid-January, the sun has been beyond agitated. Have been registered in the last few weeks a large number of coronal mass ejections (CMEs). Some are expected to explode on Earth between Monday (14) and Wednesday (15), generating geomagnetic storms.

The outermost and brightest region of the Sun is known as the corona. Coronal mass ejections, as the name suggests, occur when this corona erupts, ejecting plasma and magnetic radiation into space.

Geomagnetic storms occur when material ejected from the Sun collides with the Earth’s magnetic field. As announced by the Space Weather Prediction Center of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the storms will have maximum levels of 6 and 5 points, considering the Kp scale of 10 points.

The phenomenon does not present great risks, but it can disrupt certain activities. It may only interfere with satellites, radio signals, the electrical grid or even the migratory activity of birds that are guided by the Earth’s magnetic field.

On the other hand, the event is a full plate for photographers and travelers. As stated by the British Met Office, the aurora borealis and australis may shine slightly brighter tonight thanks to geomagnetic storms.

The Sun goes through 11-year activity cycles, with peaks and troughs of activity already marked. The last solar minimum (fall) occurred in December 2019, which means that now the star is starting to shake again. The next solar maximum (peak) should happen in July 2025. Several geomagnetic storms should be recorded by then.