Government studies to decree an end to the Covid emergency; see what changes | Health

Tomaz Silva/Agência Brasil – 10.06.2021 Federal government may declare end of public health emergency

Two years after the beginning of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health intends to declare by June the end of the state of emergency in public health, instituted in Brazil in 2020 on account of Covid-19. The ministry is working on a survey to identify rules linked to the validity of the so-called Public Health Emergency of National Importance (Espin) in various government agencies in order not to harm public management. In practice, the measure can impact the amount of vaccines available to labor benefits, going through public procurement processes.

A preliminary survey shows that, in the Health area alone, there are at least 168 ordinances whose effects are linked to the state of emergency and that would be invalidated if it were finalized. The ministry has already started conversations with interlocutors from the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the National Congress to build a gradual and smooth exit from the current status, both from a technical and political point of view.

The end of the state of emergency has been called by Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga and President Jair Bolsonaro, from “downgrading” the pandemic (when a disease spreads throughout the world in an intense way), to endemic (when there is a stability in the number of cases and deaths). The president even announced on his social networks, on the 3rd, that the ministry would carry out studies in this sense “due to the improvement of the epidemiological scenario”. At the time, he posted a photo next to the minister. This reclassification, however, can only be done by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Internally, the perspective is that, in the short term, even before a possible exit from the state of emergency, some rules established due to Covid-19, such as restrictions on exports of inputs linked to the fight against the pandemic, facilitations for the importation of medicines and exceptional rules for transit through borders. On the other hand, experiences that have been efficient to improve the operation of public policies can be absorbed by the administration.

“We are going to work on the flexibilities that can already be made and eventually, in the case of changes that were made and are conditioned to the existence of the public health emergency and that have proved to be interesting experiences of public policy, we will evaluate their continuity, regardless of Espin , as eventually an expansion of the application of Telehealth”, says the executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Cruz, referring to the expansion of the possibility of consultations in the Health area in a non-face-to-face manner.

Analyzes of epidemiological scenarios are also being drawn up to scientifically support the exit from the state of emergency. Today there is no parameter when declaring the beginning or end of the current status, that is, what would be the number of cases considered acceptable. A risk matrix prepared by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which takes into account data such as the moving average of new infections and hospitalizations, is one of the benchmarks being studied by the ministry.

“The idea is to do this in a transitory way, not abrupt, and to dialogue with everyone. Dialogue with Congress, with the Judiciary, with the Executive Branch, with states and municipalities, so that we can prepare for this moment of greater flexibilities where the pandemic scenario allows”, highlights Rodrigo Cruz.

One way out evaluated by ministry technicians is to provide, in the ordinance that extinguishes the state of emergency, triggers that can be triggered if there is an increase in contamination by the new coronavirus due to new variants, for example.

Another concern is to prevent some immunizations from being allowed in the country. The emergency authorization for vaccines, created by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) in December 2020, is expected to last only during the state of public health emergency. CoronaVac and Janssen are currently in use with emergency endorsement only. The others have already obtained definitive registration at the agency.

The report asked Anvisa if the use of these vaccines would be suspended with the end of the state of emergency, but the agency did not respond. He just said that he is following the world movements on flexibilities, as well as data from the epidemiological scenario and in dialogue with the Ministry of Health.

Standards

The dozens of laws, ordinances or resolutions linked to the state of emergency deal with different subjects. A rule, for example, sanctioned by Bolsonaro earlier this year, establishes rights for app delivery people during the pandemic, determining that companies pay the professional removed by Covid-19 financial aid for 15 days that can be extended.

Another area that will be impacted by the end of the health emergency is public procurement. The procedures for purchasing inputs, including waivers of bids, were simplified in the pandemic, reducing the time to sign a contract by half, according to government technicians.

Vice-president of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), Nésio Trindade thinks that caution is needed to start this discussion, even because of the low risk message of the disease that the measure can pass on to the population. For him, there is still no security to guarantee that there will be no increase in the number of cases in the next 120 days and there are more urgent discussions such as the revaccination of the elderly.

“The end of the state of emergency comes with a cascade of understanding the situation of the pandemic, the end of the use of masks, the idea that the pandemic is over. It is a debate that is very harmful to the context of the pandemic”, he says.

Professor of Infectious Diseases at the Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul (UFMS) and Fiocruz researcher Julio Croda considers that there is today an “intermediate” scenario in relation to the future of the disease. He considers positive aspects, such as “wide circulation of the virus associated with a wide vaccine coverage and little escape of immune response in the future”, and negative aspects, such as the risk of emergence of “variants with high velocity”. But he explains that the future of Covid-19 is to become endemic: “The realistic scenario is the intermediate one, in which it will become an endemic disease, eventually seasonal for specific groups at higher risk”.

Executive Secretary of the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems), Mauro Junqueira believes that it is still “too early” to make that decision. He points out that it is necessary to assess the situation in the world, in view of the circulation of the virus and its variants.

“We still have problems with vaccination coverage in much of the world, although in Brazil our coverage is good. The concern is with a new increase in cases”, says Junqueira.