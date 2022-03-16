GTA V: see comparison between the PS3, PS4 and PS5 versions

Version for PS3 was released in 2013 and runs at 720p, against 4K of the PS5

THE Rockstar Games finally released yesterday (15) the version of Grand Theft Auto V for the new generation of consoles, which includes the PlayStation 5 it’s the Xbox Series S/X. To show the graphic evolution of the game, the YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits published a video with a comparison between the versions of GTA V on all platforms Sonywhich includes the version of Playstation 3where the game was originally released in September 17, 2013 and that of Playstation 4.

The comparison reveals the differences in resolutions and frame rates on each console, check below how GTA V runs on each console and the size the game occupies installed.

Playstation 3

Resolution: 720p

Frame Rate: 30 FPS

Installed Size: 33GB

Playstation 4

Resolution: 1080p

Frame Rate: 30 FPS

Installed Size: 91.42 GB

PlayStation 5



– Continues after advertising –

Loyalty Mode Resolution: 2160p (4K) Frame Rate: 30 FPS

Performance Mode Resolution: 1440p Frame Rate: 60 FPS

Performance Ray Tracing Mode Resolution: 1440p dynamic Frame Rate: 60 FPS Ray Tracing: Active

Installed Size: 92.76 GB

See the video with the comparison below.

As was pointed out in the comparison, the big differences found in the PS5 version compared to the PS4 version are reflections, shadows, and draw distance from vegetation, in addition to improved lighting and proximity to the PC’s Ultra quality.

Performance and Performance Ray Tracing modes apparently use temporal reconstruction and have lower quality shadows, reflections and depth of field compared to Fidelity mode.



– Continues after advertising –

One of the most notable improvements that will help with gameplay is the loading time, which is about 5x faster on PlayStation 5, making the player’s life easier. There are no noticeable FPS drops that hinder the gameplay and when compared to the PS3, the graphical evolution is huge.

What did you think of the comparison of the versions of GTA V for the consoles of Sony? Share in the comments with your opinion!

GTA V arrives at a promotional price on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Rockstar Games promises discounts of up to 75% during the game’s release period



…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: ElAnalistaDeBits