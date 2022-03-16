Hardcore fans of Elden Ring and From Software seem to agree that the game is overrated • Eurogamer.pt

Elden Ring’s score of 96 in the Metacritic and OpenCritic review clusters has seen the game reach an unprecedented audience for From Software: today Bandai Namco announced that 12 million copies have been sold worldwide.

However, as more and more players are finishing Elden Ring, one topic of discussion is becoming more prominent: does the game deserve the ratings it received or is it overrated?

Although everyone agrees it’s an absolutely fantastic gamethere are more and more hardcore From Software fans saying that Elden Ring is overrated and that it suffers from various problems, most notably the second half of the game.

A mirror of this is a post on Elden Ring’s Reddit that received a lot of attention in the last 10 days and that criticizes the game, namely the second half: “the quality drops a lot in the second half of the game”, wrote user “OjiBabatunde”.

For context, Elden Ring’s Reddit currently has 866,000 followers – making it one of the largest internet communities dedicated to the game. It’s a small sample compared to the 12 million units sold, but it is full of hardcore gamers who have played From Software’s previous titles.

This user’s post, which turns out to be a very detailed review of the pros and cons of Elden Ring, has 554 upvotes (and an 83% upvote ratio), which means that most end up agreeing with what he wrote. . We scoured the comments and it was hard to find anyone who disagreed.

“Everyone here seems to be praising the game, calling it a magnum opus from FromSoft, when they haven’t tried most of the content yet. Only the final boss is missing, and I honestly gave it a score of 7-8/10 at best. hypotheses,” started by typing the user.

“Before someone comes along and accuses me of lack of skill as an argument, I’m a huge fan of all of FromSoft’s other games. I’ve gone through them countless times and defeated all the bosses in various melee, no shield, no magic, no Ashes and no summons”.

The publication of “OjiBabatunde” is quite extensive – you can see it in its entirety here – and seems to have given voice to other players who feel the same, but who were afraid to voice their impressions of the game. User “R0gueLead3r” had this to say: “this post makes me feel much sane”.

“I feel like there’s not an honest discussion going on”

“And I like Elden Ring. But I felt disconnected from everyone who is praising it as one of the greatest games of all time. I’m not feeling that and I’ve been manipulating myself since launch. I feel that there is no honest discussion going on and that those who criticize Elden Ring are drowned, ridiculed, or hated.”

“I think it’s a good game, but it’s getting a free pass on things that other games/studios/producers would get destroyed in,” concluded “R0gueLead3r” in response to the publication of “OjiBabatunde”.

For those who are playing Elden Ring or who have already finished, what are your impressions? Do you agree with these Reddit users who say the game is overrated?