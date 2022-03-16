Hogwarts Legacy will have an exclusive State of Play on Thursday (17)

PlayStation announced, this Monday (14), that it will promote a Special State of Play for Hogwarts Legacy next Thursday (17). The broadcast will take place at 18:00 (Brasília time).

“The presentation will be about 20 minutes long, with over 14 minutes of gameplay from Hogwarts Legacy captured on PS5 and will conclude with some statements from Avalanche Software team members who are bringing the wizarding world to life.

In addition to the official PlayStation YouTube channels, fans will be able to watch the live on Twitch.

Wands at the ready for a new State of Play, focusing on Hogwarts Legacy gameplay, this Thursday, March 17 at 6:00 pm EDT: https://t.co/GihpILpe6U pic.twitter.com/OtT0q60Ncl — PlayStation Brasil (@PlayStation_BR) March 14, 2022

The event will be held in partnership with Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. Games, who previously promised to share more details about the new game in the series this year Harry Potter.

Hogwarts Legacy already had a trailer with cinematics released and, according to the developers, will be of the RPG genre. The plot must unfold in the wizarding world in the late 1800s, in the 19th century.

The project went through some internal problems and was even delayed, as it was scheduled to be released in 2021. One of the issues was the abandonment of lead designer Troy Leavitt, who publicly announced his departure from Avalanche Software.

In addition to the PS5 and PS4, Hogwarts Legacy will be released later in 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.