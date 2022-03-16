Pernambuco, March 14, 2022 – Today, you will see how to use the Apple vinegar in your food in different ways, in the session Robson Lemes from the website FolhaGo. What is apple cider vinegar? It’s a variation of regular vinegar, according to the website. wikipedia.

Like this Apple vinegar act on the human body? It has many benefits and can be used much more than just dressing a salad. Well, where did this delicacy come from? In the Bible as it says on the website Wikipediaboth in the Old and New Testaments.

Trying to lose weight in a healthy way is great, it brings several benefits. A good diet with physical exercises, proposes a more joyful and energetic life.

O Apple vinegar can be used in many ways for the well-being of your physical health, this liquid contains a fermentation by yeasts. according to the website wikipedia, The alcohol concentration is adjusted between 10 and 13%, and it is then exposed to acetic acid bacteria (it is an aerobic process), which will oxidize the alcohol solution until it produces vinegar at the desired concentration.

How to take apple cider vinegar to lose weight: check out tips for your health!

A very effective way is to dilute the vinegar liquid in water to be ingested 15 minutes before meals. Another way is to ingest apple cider vinegar in drink shots facilitating our digestion, served in small glasses daily, with ingredients that accelerate our metabolism. And finally, inserting it into food seasoning, like a vinaigrette, or a salad.

