‘I didn’t say I was leaving’, says Brazilian who left Ukraine after attack – 03/15/2022

Brazilian shooting instructor Tiago Rossi, 28, who revealed in a video that he went to Poland after a Russian air strike on Sunday (13) on a military base of the International Legion for the Defense of the Territory of Ukraine, said he had returned to “combat”. to “save people”.

In an interview with UOL, he denied that he had considered leaving Ukraine permanently after the bombing that killed at least 35 people in the Lviv region, 25 km from the Polish border. “I didn’t say I was leaving. We just reorganized the team [na Polônia] and we’re back. I know I’m probably going to die here. I want to die with dignity for my family.”

In a post in stories from his Instagram profile, Rossi had already said that he would remain in the country. “I am here [na Ucrânia]I’m fine, I’m able to help a lot of people and I’m very happy with it”.

Questioned by the report, he did not want to reveal where he was. He also declined to share photos or report how many other fighters were with him. “If I do that, it’s my death sentence,” he explained.

We are walking in villages. We rescued a family that lost three people and had their house destroyed. They are gyms full of women, the elderly and children on the border, all in the same situation. Are you aware of this? It’s one of the worst things I’ve seen in my life.”

Tiago Rossi, shooting instructor

Rossi countered the negative repercussion of the previously posted video (see below), when he revealed he was on a bus in Poland after the Russian bombing that hit the Ukrainian military base. “Everyone criticizing from home is easy. I’m not leaving, I’m going to fulfill my mission here”.

However, he did not answer whether he is still part of the International Legion for the Defense of the Territory of Ukraine or whether he is acting on his own with other colleagues. “I can’t say why the Russians are after my head,” she explained.

The video taken shortly after the attack Russian, when he left Ukrainian territory, left doubts about his relationship with the unit of foreign fighters. When reporting the bombing, Rossi said he only informed his superior that he would leave the site, even without guidance from the unit. “I spoke to the legion commander, told him we were going to leave. They wanted to stay at the base.”

At the time, he also stated that he had received instructions to leave the place “as soon as possible” after making contacts with people outside the unit without mentioning who they would be.

Bolsonarista profile on the internet

On his social networks in Brazil, the shooting instructor displays a Bolsonarist profile – he has already reproduced denialist messages, supporting military intervention, homophobic publications and favorable to the arms policy defended by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Posted a video of an attempted robbery of a parked vehicle. In the images, the owner of the car disembarks and shoots the criminal, who apparently dies on the spot. “Another CPF cancelled”, he wrote in the caption.

Amid numerous photos with guns, Rossi even published an image from October 2019 next to a friend, when he was hospitalized after being hit by an electrical shock. In the image, he makes the traditional gesture of support for the arms policy in the country with his hands.

Supported military intervention in Brazil

In a March 2021 post on his Facebook profile, Rossi called for a coup act in support of military intervention in Brazil and against the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

He also posted a denialist message in relation to preventive measures against covid-19 in June 2021, when reproducing a report in which the president defends the end of the mandatory use of masks.

Rossi also republished a homophobic interview given by former conservative deputy Enéas Carneiro, who died in May 2007.