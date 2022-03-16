Ibovespa rises ahead of BC decisions and with signs of progress in Ukraine-Russia talks By Reuters

© Reuters
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main index of the Brazilian stock market rose in the first trades on Wednesday, after four consecutive lows, in the face of positive indications in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia and with the market waiting for monetary policy decisions in the Brazil and in the United States.
The session is also marked by the expiration of options on the .
At 10:12, the Ibovespa rose 1.45% to 110,541.73 points.
(By Andre Romani)
