Ibovespa today: see the performance of the markets on the 21st day of the war between Russia and Ukraine – LIVE

8:26 am – Terra Santa Agro (LAND3) reports profit of BRL 20.1 million in the fourth quarter, against BRL 1.6 million a year earlier

The difference is a reflection, according to the company, of the lease agreement for the company’s properties in September for Terra Santa Agro (controlled by SLC Agrícola).

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew %, totaling R$ 37.9 million.

8:19 am – Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) tells Justice that suspension of readjustment would bring shortages and chaos

8:13 am – CBA (CBAV3) reverses loss and has record profit of R$ 615 million in the fourth quarter

The energy crisis in Europe and China continued to impact the aluminum market, resulting in high energy prices and capacity cuts in these two regions, which resulted in a significant increase in the price of the product.

8:08 am – In the first round, Lula has 44% of voting intentions against 26% for Bolsonaro, says poll by Quaest/Genial

Still in the encouraged survey, Sérgio Moro and Ciro Gomes were both with 7%. Lula, with that, saw his advantage decrease by one percentage point compared to the last poll and Bolsonaro advanced three points.

8:05 am – Iguatemi (IGTI11) has a profit of R$82.8 million in the fourth quarter, up 1.1% year-on-year

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 14.6%, totaling R$ 185.9 million. The Ebitda margin reached 58.9% in the period, down 29.1 percentage points.

7:59 am – CSN (CSNA3) will increase prices by 12.5% ​​on April 1st, and on the 15th by 7.5%

7:50 am – Agenda of the day: “Super Wednesday” has FOMC and Copom, data from the Brazilian service sector and US retail and balance sheets

The highlight of this Wednesday’s agenda is the decisions of the new Brazilian and American monetary policies, scheduled to come out, respectively, at 3 pm and 6 pm. Still in politics, the President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro participates in an event at 3:30 pm.

In terms of macroeconomic data, the highlight is the publication, by the IBGE, of data on the Brazilian service sector for January, at 9 am. At 9:30 am in the US, February retail data is released.

At the corporate level, the balance sheet season continues, with Yduqs (YDUQ3) holding its conference call at 9 am, CVC (CVCB3) at 2 pm and SLC Agrícola (SLCE3) at 3 pm. After the close of trading, MRV (MRVE3), Braskem (BRKM5) and Petz (PETZ3) are some of the names that publish their documents.

The day is also marked by the expiration of options on the Ibovespa.

7:46 am – Cryptos today: Bitcoin rises 5% and threatens to skyrocket, Zuckerberg confirms NFTs on Instagram and HSBC enters the metaverse

7:42 am – US futures advance, with FOMC decision on the radar

In addition to the advances in the negotiations of the war in Eastern Europe and the recoil in the Chinese markets, the American futures also reflect the decision of the Federal Reserve today – having, therefore, a more moderate increase than those seen in the Asian and European trading sessions.

Check out the performance of the futures:

Dow Jones Future (US), +1.09%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +1.26%

Nasdaq Futures (US), +1.83%

7:38 am – Europe advances, with advances in talks between Russia and Ukraine

According to agencies, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky said after meetings that an agreement with Moscow began to sound more realistic, as well as the end of the war in the country. On the other hand, Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, came out of Tuesday’s meetings also saying that there is “some hope of reaching a compromise” in the negotiations with Ukraine.

According to the Kremlin, the possibility of a neutral Ukraine, without membership of NATO or Russia, and with its own army is a great possibility.

See the performance of European stock exchanges at the moment:

DAX (Germany), + 3.03%

CAC 40 (France), + 2.99%

FTSE (UK), +1.09%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +3.23%

STOXXX 600 (Eurozone), + 2.43%

7:25 am – Asia closes higher, with Ukraine and advance of regulation of technology companies

According to CNBC, the Chinese government channel signaled help for Chinese stocks. There were also claims that progress had been made in the cooperation plan between the country and the US to reach an agreement on the Asian giant’s companies listed in New York, after a meeting between officials from both countries.

Hong Kong thus recorded its biggest intraday high since 2008, partially recovering from recent lows.

Check out how Asian stock markets closed

Shanghai SE (China), +3.48%

Nikkei (Japan), +1.64%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +9.08%

Kospi (South Korea), +1.44%

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related