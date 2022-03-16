In Kiev, 21 surrogate babies have not yet been picked up by their parents

Children are in a makeshift clinic on the outskirts of Kiev. Photo: Reproduction.

Many are children of foreigners

Nurses take care of children in makeshift space

Two couples managed to reach the country

On the outskirts of Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, a makeshift clinic has become a maternity hospital for 21 babies born to surrogates, who could not be picked up by their parents in the country.

One of the nurses working there, Oksana Martynenko, said she and her colleagues had not been able to go home since February 24, the day Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began.

“It’s not their fault [dos bebês] what happened, it’s not the parents’ fault that they couldn’t rescue them, so we stayed here, putting up with and helping them with what we can”, he lamented.

The space is improvised and the newborns are in plastic beds. Nurses are overwhelmed with work. The clinic’s babies were born in maternity hospitals, but had to be taken to the site for safety reasons.

According to the team, two couples – one German and one Argentine – went to Kiev to pick up their children, but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to leave Ukraine with the children.

In Ukraine, thousands of babies are born every year to surrogates and many are to foreign parents. The situation has already been questioned by human rights groups, who point out that women who act as surrogates bear the physical and psychological costs.

Pregnant woman and her baby injured in attack on Mariupol maternity hospital died, says newspaper

A pregnant woman and her newborn daughter who were in a maternity ward bombed by Russia last week in Mariupol, Ukraine, have died, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Monday.

The woman, whose identity was not revealed, gave birth to a girl last Saturday (12) after managing to flee the attacked hospital on foot. According to the AP, doctors didn’t have time to get the woman’s name before her husband and father arrived to retrieve her body.