In Putin’s 1st defeat, The Hague determines suspension of invasion of Ukraine – 03/16/2022

In the first ruling by a court on Russia’s military operation, the International Court of Justice in The Hague orders the Kremlin to halt the invasion of Ukraine. The case was opened after Kiev appealed to the UN’s highest judicial body.

This is not a final decision. But, given the irreparable damage that war can cause, the judges indicated that they would heed Ukraine’s request to establish provisional measures against Russia.

Putin’s first defeat marks, according to UN negotiators, an important moment in determining the legality of military action. The Court’s decisions are binding. But, created after World War II to decide disputes between UN countries and violations of treaties, the judicial body has no executive means to enforce its verdicts in countries.

The decision, therefore, is seen above all in diplomatic circles as a gesture to increase political pressure on the government of Vladimir Putin. According to negotiators, the conviction still strengthens the stance of Western powers in the effort to create an international alliance against Moscow.

Last week, Russia did not even show up for court hearings, leaving room for judges and experts to suspect that Moscow will simply ignore Wednesday’s ruling.

In filing its complaint, the Kiev government accused Moscow of trying to justify the war by alleging an alleged genocide in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainians deny such crimes and asked the court to order Russia to “immediately suspend military operations”.

“Russia must be stopped, and the court has a role to play,” Ukraine’s representative Anton Korynevych said last week.

Ukraine has insisted that the Genocide Convention, signed by Moscow, does not allow an invasion to prevent genocide. In addition, Kiev claimed that there is no evidence that Ukraine committed attacks of this nature.

For Ukrainians, Russia has no legal basis to act to prevent and punish any alleged genocide. Kiev also accused Putin of “planning acts of genocide in Ukraine” and claimed that Russia “is intentionally killing and inflicting serious harm on members of the Ukrainian nationality”.

Although it did not attend the hearings, the Russian government sent its defense in writing and indicated that the court “did not have jurisdiction” because Ukraine’s request did not fall under the 1948 UN Genocide Convention. in self-defense”.

argumentation

Upon reading the decision, the court explained that it would not go into the merits of whether or not there was a genocide, as alleged by the Russians. But he explained that provisional measures must be taken to prevent irreparable damage and if there is an immediate and emergency risk.

For the court, therefore, Russian military action poses a risk of irreparable harm and emergency action was necessary. Recalling the high number of deaths, refugees and the destruction of infrastructure, the judges pointed to the need for the invasion to be “immediately suspended”. Of the 15 judges on the court, 13 voted in favor.

According to them, it is “questionable” whether a country can use unilateral violence in another territory to prevent an alleged genocide. For the court, Ukraine has the right not to be the target of military action.

The court unanimously ruled that the parties to the conflict do not escalate to violence.

Last week, Russia did not even show up for court hearings, leaving room for judges and experts to suspect that Moscow will simply ignore Wednesday’s ruling.

As the court read the decision, the seats reserved for the Russian delegation were again empty and the Kremlin once again ignored the court.

The court also regretted Russia’s decision not to participate in the hearings, noting that the decision has a “negative impact on the administration of justice”. Still, the Judiciary decided to keep the case and said that absence cannot be an obstacle.

Denying a request from Russia, the judges considered that the court has a mandate to handle the case and chose to keep the case.

The court said it was aware of the human tragedy in Ukraine and indicated it was “deeply concerned” by Russian military action. According to the judges, the operation “raises questions of international law”.

Other processes

In addition to the International Court of Justice, Russia is also facing an investigation process at the International Criminal Court (ICC), also based in The Hague. In this case, an eventual condemnation would not be on the Russian state, but on those responsible for the attacks, including Vladimir Putin.

Another mechanism created by the UN was the commission of inquiry into crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine. In this case, the process should take up to a year to complete in its first phase.