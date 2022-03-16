In speech to US Congress, Zelensky appeals for military aid and receives a standing ovation – News

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky gave a speech to US congressmen on Wednesday (16). In his speech, he once again called for the creation of a no-fly zone on Ukrainian territory. He also called for military aid and more sanctions against Russia.

“We are asking for an answer to this Russian terror. Is that too much? Asking Russia to stop terrorizing our free citizens,” he pointed out. “I have a dream, I have a need to defend our skies,” he said in reference to Martin Luther King’s historic speech.

“Biden, you are the leader of a great nation and I want you to be the leader of the world. That means being the leader of peace. (…) Today the US is not only helping Ukraine, but the world, to try to keep justice in history.”





Zelensky said that past wars caused protection organizations to be created, “but they don’t work.” The president showed a video in which several scenes of Russian destruction in Ukraine appeared.

“Ukrainians will be free, they will be able to preserve our democracy. Russia has attacked our basic human values, against our freedom of choice about the future.” He concluded by stressing the preservation of US democracy and American national heroes. “Remember Pearl Harbor and 9/11,” he said.





Zelensky is being invited by several countries to give speeches on the situation of the war in Ukraine. Last Tuesday (15th), he spoke to the Parliament of Canada and revealed that 97 Ukrainian children have died since the start of the conflict.

The leader also made a speech to the british parliament on March 8, in which he promised to “fight to the end” and made reference to Winston Churchill’s famous World War II speech in 1940.







