“iPhone 14”: no mini, satellite messaging and screen change

It’s been about a semester since the apple gave life to iPhones 13and rumors surrounding the next generation of Apple’s flagship product are still intense.

Apparently, the “iPhone 14” will have a little bit of the company’s current smartphone – at least according to the 9to5Macwhich released new rumors about one of Apple’s most anticipated releases for the year.

First, the site corroborated an information given by Ming-Chi Kuo, that Apple intends to equip the “common” iPhones 14 with the A15 Bionic chip, while the “iPhones 14 Pro” should get the brand new “A16” chip.

But it didn’t stop there: they even raised the possibility of Apple adopting a letter next to the chip’s traditional nomenclature, such as “A15X” — to represent likely changes and small improvements in processors.

They also made it clear that those who are a fan of small screens and also do not give up Face ID and an “infinite screen”, will have to rush to acquire an iPhone 12 or 13 in the mini version soon, since this smaller variant will not be present in the line “14”, which will only have 6.1 and 6.7-inch devices — something that is already circulating between leakers some time ago.

Another novelty concerns the external part of the devices – specifically in the Pro models. How will they lose notch and they will gain the two “holes” (hole punch) to house the front camera and Face ID, will possibly have a slightly higher screen than current models.

Finally, Apple would be working on a satellite communication technology, which will allow emergency messages to be sent using low-earth orbit satellites (even without cellular signal).

Although it is not certain that the feature will be released this year (rumors date back to the time of the iPhone 13 release), Apple is already testing prototypes capable of sending such messages in a system that has been internally called “Stewie”.

