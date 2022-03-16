Israel announces discovery of ‘unknown’ variant of coronavirus

Woman walks past pole with hundreds of discarded masks in Israel (photo: JACK GUEZ / AFP)

The Israeli Ministry of Health announced, this Wednesday (16/3), the detection of two cases of contagion by an unidentified variant of the coronavirus, without apparent severity and that combines the subvariants BA.1 and BA.2.

“This variant is not yet known in the world, and the two cases were discovered, thanks to PCR tests carried out at Ben Gurion airport, at the entrance to Israel,” said the statement released by the ministry.

“The infected people had mild symptoms of fever, headaches and muscle aches and did not need special medical care,” the note adds.

In an Israeli military radio interview, the head of the Israeli government’s anti-covid strategy, Salman Zarka, said that “the phenomenon of the combined variants is well known” and that, “at the moment, we are not concerned” that the new variant could lead “to cases serious”.

In a context of a new increase in cases in the world, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is due to meet this Wednesday with officials from the Ministry of Health, according to information released by his office.

The health situation has deteriorated in several countries due to the spread of the BA.2 subvariant, which is particularly contagious, but which, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), does not cause more severe forms of the coronavirus than BA.1.

