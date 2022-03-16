Juno Spacecraft Reveals ‘Haunting’ Photo of Jupiter; check registration – Metro World News Brasil

The American Space Agency (NASA) Juno spacecraft recently revealed a stunning image of the gas giant Jupiter.

Jupiter is the largest planet in the Solar System, both in diameter and in mass, and the fifth closest to the Sun.

As detailed by NASA, the planet is well known for its Great Red Spot, but it is also home to anticyclonic storms known as white ovals.

The white ovals can be Earth-sized storms and can generate winds of up to 539 kilometers per hour and some storms can reach 100 kilometers in height.

Jupiter is tied with “belts” of white and red, which envelop the planet.

Traveling both east and west, why these belts are distinct is something of a mystery to scientists, one possibility is that ammonia gas in the atmosphere travels up and down in alignment with the planets’ jet streams.

As detailed by NASA, Juno’s main mission to measure and study Jupiter’s atmosphere and magnetic structure was completed in 2021, but will continue to measure the planet’s unique structure until at least 2025.

Also according to the information, this image was enhanced in color by citizen scientists Gerald Eichstädt and Sean Doran. Check out impressive record:

