Kremlin impose personal sanctions on Joe Biden and US officials, says Russian agency

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this measure is an inevitable consequence of the extremely Russophobic path that the current US government is following.

EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI After suspending imports of Russian oil, Joe Biden announces more sanctions against Russia



THE Russia announced this Tuesday, 15, sanctions against the president of the U.S, Joe Biden, and 13 other American personalities. According to the Foreign Office, “as of March 15, President Joe Biden, as well as several leaders, are included on the ‘stop list’ based on reciprocity departments and well-known American figures.” For Russians, this measure is seen as an “unavoidable consequence of the extremely Russophobic path that the current US government is taking,” the ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said the sanctions go beyond those announced today and that “in the near future, further announcements will follow to expand the list of sanctions, including senior US officials, military, lawmakers, business people, experts and media people. who are Russophobic or who contribute to inciting hatred against Russia and the introduction of restrictive measures”. In addition to the Democrat, the sanctions list also includes personalities such as Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of State; Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defense; Hunter Biden, son of the President of the United States; Hillary Clinton and William Burns, director of the CIA, among others.