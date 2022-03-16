Learn how to withdraw the FGTS in cases of illness and health problems

The request to purchase the benefit can be made through the Internet, or in person, at the Caixa branch itself. It is worth mentioning that the value offered will be equivalent to the cost of the prostheses.

The restrictions to withdraw the FGTS in health matters are:

When the applicant has HIV/AIDS, has cancer or is terminally ill related to other serious diseases, when the applicant has tuberculosis, Parkinson’s disease, irreversible paralysis, among other diseases.

See below for the documentation required to make the request:

Identification documentation;

Work card;

PIS/PASEP/NIS registration number;

Form filled in correctly, which will be used to justify receipt of the benefit, presenting the results of exams and reports.

Finally, the withdrawal can be carried out through lottery, at service stations, and for those who have a citizen card with a password, the resource must be withdrawn through the self-service rooms. If there are other situations, you can also obtain it at any Caixa branch.

It is worth remembering that, if the applicant has the request denied, he/she may interrupt the benefit within 30 days. If you insist, you should go to court.