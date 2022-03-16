Losartana: Anvisa pronounces on the withdrawal of the drug

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) issued a statement last Monday (14), about the recall of drug units with the active ingredient Losartan. The agency clarifies that, so far, all initiatives to suspend the sale of products have been made voluntarily and preventively by the pharmaceutical companies themselves, since, according to Anvisa, there is still no evidence that the impurities found in the products have caused damage to the health.

Despite this, the Agency said it has notified the registration holders of these drugs to assess the potential existence of this impurity in their products. According to the agency, the European drug regulatory agency, EDQM, published a recent investigation that had shown that the “azido” impurity, identified in some samples belonging to the losartan class, has mutagenic potential, which can lead to changes in DNA. and even cause cancer. However, no patients were found who had these problems.

Anvisa also explains that not all products with Losartana of all brands have the risk. “To date, the published recalls are a precautionary measure initiated by the companies themselves, as there is no data to suggest that the product containing the impurity caused a change in the frequency or nature of adverse events related to cancers, congenital anomalies, or disorders of fertility. Thus, there is no immediate risk in relation to the use of this medication”, said Anvisa.

The recommendation is that those who use Losartan should not interrupt the treatment. According to pharmaceutical Sanofi Medley, which is collecting the product in Brazil, stopping its use can bring risks to the patient. So, in that case, you need to see a doctor to evaluate the situation. The Brazilian Society of Cardiology said in a note that “similar problems have not been reported in other drugs belonging to the class of angiotensin receptor blockers in our country, or even in losartan in monotherapy or combination by other pharmaceutical companies.”

Valtrian® HCT (Losartan Potassium + Hydrochlorothiazide) 50mg + 12.5mg

Valtrian® 50mg

100mg (losartan potassium) tablets

Patients who have any Losartan medication at home should contact Medley Customer Service at 0800-703-0014 (Monday-Friday, 8:00 am to 6:00 pm) for a company representative to collect.

