low vaccination in Brazil causes alert

Last Sunday (6/3), Israeli health authorities reported that the country recorded a case of polio in a 3-year-old child, not vaccinated against the disease. It was the first record of the disease in the country in 30 years.

In February of this year, cases of polio were also recorded in Malawi, Africa, a continent that had not recorded occurrences of the disease for five years. In 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) has announced the eradication of polio in the region.

The return of cases around the world raises an alert for the possibility of new outbreaks. Also known as infantile paralysis, the disease is caused by the wild polyvirus (PVS), which can infect children and adults. Severe cases even generate paralysis of the lower limbs.

The only form of prevention is vaccination. However, the immunization scenario is worrying — especially in Brazil. Here, the virus stopped circulating in 1990. Data from the Ministry of Health, collected by the metropolises through the Datasus platform, however, point to a 31% drop in vaccination coverage between 2015 and 2021.

Annually, the goal of the Ministry of Health in vaccination campaigns is to reach 90% of the target audience. In 2015, the rates were positive: vaccination coverage against polio was 98.29%.

However, over the years, the percentage has declined. Between 2016 and 2019, coverage was between 84% and 89%. In 2020, after the beginning of the Covid pandemic, the index was 76%. The latest data shows that in 2021, coverage only reached 67.7%.

Polio in the world

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), if the disease is not eradicated quickly, up to 200,000 new cases may occur worldwide each year within a decade. To the metropolisespediatrician Ricardo Gurgel, member of the Scientific Department of Immunizations of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP), explained that the moment is of high risk.

“There are two situations that are dangerous. First, overall polio coverage is below 75%. This is a very dangerous level, because there are a large number of unvaccinated individuals. With the arrival of the wild virus, they can contaminate themselves,” she pointed out.

He also cited the share of people who do not get vaccinated for political reasons. “Some of these people are in pockets, groups that, due to ideological characteristics, do not get vaccinated. In these cases, if the wild virus enters, it is a tragedy,” he pointed out.

Zé Gotinha is the official mascot of vaccination against polio

Transmission and vaccination

Gurgel explains that the polyvirus is intestinal, and contamination occurs via fecal and oral route. For the pediatrician, even with cases recorded thousands of kilometers away from Brazil, such as those in Israel and Malawi, the country should be on alert.

“Despite the reduction that occurred with the pandemic, people still travel very quickly from one place to another. The chance of the virus arriving here is very high,” he says.

To prevent the disease from returning to Brazilian territory, it is necessary to plan large vaccination campaigns. This is what Anamélia Lorenzetti Bocca assesses, a professor at the Department of Cell Biology at the University of Brasília (UnB) and a specialist in vaccines.

“The National Immunization Program (PNI) has to do what it had been doing all the previous years: the Zé Gotinha campaign. For a long time, we saw a campaign every six months of the polio droplet. It was a joint effort to make this coverage. For some time now, we no longer see this massive campaign to be able to call these people”, he emphasizes.

The specialist also points out that it is important to organize vaccination centers at strategic points, such as schools (if there is prior authorization from parents and guardians) and places of great circulation.

“If the mother works all week, she will not be able to take the child to be vaccinated. Working on the weekend is extremely important. And having points that go to the most distant, poorest regions, setting up mobile stations”, she emphasizes.

Pediatrician Ricardo Gurgel also highlights the importance of federal government actions to strengthen the PNI. He recalls that the program was without a designated coordinator for six months. Gurgel was even nominated to assume the position, but was told that he would not take office.

“The PNI was unstructured for a long time. There are very good people there, there are committed people there. [O programa esteve] without an emphasis from the central direction of the MS and the federal government, so that a great campaign is carried out and this reaches the end, where the UBS are. There are several small obstacles that can, in the end, result in a low tendency to vaccinate”, he points out.

What does the Ministry of Health say?

The Ministry of Health informs that Brazil has intensified the actions of immunization and epidemiological surveillance of poliomyelitis among the target public. The Ministry monitors the progress of vaccination coverage and recommends that states, municipalities and the Federal District carry out an active search for vaccination. The dissemination of information on the safety and effectiveness of vaccines as a public health measure is part of actions carried out throughout the year.



The percentage of vaccine coverage in 2021*, with the complete scheme (D3) of the Poliomyelitis vaccine, is 67.1%; with second dose (D2) is 79.5.0%; and with the first dose (D1) it is 81.3%. The Poliomyelitis booster vaccination coverage for children under 5 years old is 85.6%.



*Preliminary data, subject to change