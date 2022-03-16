Man dies trying to save bride during US fishing tournament

Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez, 31, son of the founder of the banking group Banesco – the Venezuelan Juan Carlos Escotet Rodriguez -, died in an accident during a fishing competition in the Florida Keys, in the United States last Saturday (12), after jumping from the boat. to rescue the bride, Andrea Montero, and get hit by the vehicle’s propellers. Montero survived, with minor injuries.

According to the FWC (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, in free translation) and the local newspaper “Miami Herald”, at the time of the accident, the boat was moving backwards, which indicates that the couple was trying to catch a fish.

Andrea Montero fell from the stern of the ship they were racing on and Juan Carlos jumped to her rescue. While Andrea managed to stay away from the boat’s propellers, the groom crashed into them and couldn’t resist his injuries.

Escotet Alviarez was the director of Banesco USA, the North American division of the banking group founded in South America. His family spoke in a statement, explaining what had happened and asking for privacy and respect.

“During a fishing tournament, Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez’s fiancée fell into the water and he jumped in to rescue her. While she managed to get back to the boat safely, Juan Carlos was hit by the propellers and did not survive his injuries. The family asks for privacy and respect for the press during this very difficult time as they grieve this tremendous loss. Thank you.”

The wedding of Escotet Alviarez and Andrea Montero, according to the “Miami Herald”, was scheduled for November. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.