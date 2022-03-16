March Lilac reinforces the need to prevent cervical cancer

March reinforces the importance of valuing and caring for the women’s health.

In addition to the social aspect, which is much debated in this period, the month encourages the need for them to keep constant attention with the health and well-being.

So much so that it is marked by the Lilac March, a movement that seeks to raise awareness and prevent cervical cancer, identified as the third most common type of cancer among women, according to the National Cancer Institute (Inca).

Caused by two of the 150 subtypes of HPV, a sexually transmitted disease, cervical cancer is characterized by symptoms such as burning, itching, plaque formation and warts located in the genital region.

To encourage the observation of some of the symptoms, nurse and teacher Andressa Avila Melo says that it is important for women to pay attention to their bodies.

“They should perform self-care and inspect the region, so that, in addition to getting to know each other, they can identify any abnormality”, he suggests. When some of the symptoms appear, it is necessary to seek medical attention immediately.

About the treatment, the professional explains that it is possible to take care of the injuries caused, such as warts, however, there are no medicines that fight the virus.

“More than 80% of patients cure HPV naturally between the first and second year of contamination, as their immune system develops a ‘own antidote’, but if this does not occur, the tendency is for them to spend their entire lives infected, which can characterize a return of symptoms when they have low immunity”, he warns.

Prejudice is the biggest enemy

The teacher and nurse says that the rates of the disease could be much lower if prejudice was left aside and patients adopted a simple gesture: prevention.

According to the professional, many women still avoid performing the preventive test on a recurring basis for fear of undergoing the exam, which, for many, is invasive and uncomfortable.

“This exam needs to be demystified. In addition to the fear of women in performing the procedure, there is a lack of preparation of some professionals, even if the exam requires a simple technique. It takes a lot of humanization to welcome them,” she says.

Prevention can also be done through the quadrivalent vaccine, which immunizes against four subtypes of the disease: HPV-6, HPV-11, HPV-16 and HPV-18, the last two being identified as the most dangerous.

However, there are records of patients who refuse to take the vaccine for fear of their symptoms.

“It is one of the forms of prevention that is shown to be effective, safe and without effects, and is available on public and private networks”.