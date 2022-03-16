March sale starts today (16) with 715 items

This Wednesday (16), Sony will release a new special promotion on the PS Store. According to the company, the “Mega March” event will make more than 700 offers available to be redeemed until March 30, including full game options, deluxe editions, expansions, sets and items from some of the most popular games of the moment.

Among the names, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Deathloop and Devil May Cry 5 stand out. In addition, the main games in the Resident Evil franchise can be obtained at discounts of up to 67%, alongside EA Play titles like FIFA 22, Mass Effect Legendary Edition and NFL 22.

Check out some of the main offers that will be available starting this afternoon in Brazil:

Battlefield 2042 — 50% off ;

; FIFA 22 — 70% off ;

; Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 and PS5 (Deluxe Edition) — 50% off ;

; Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil — 50% off ;

; Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PS4 and PS5 (Deluxe Edition) — 50% off;

Madden’s NFL 22 — 67% off;

Mass Effect Legendary Edition — 60% off;

Watch Dogs: Legion PS4 and PS5 (Deluxe Edition) — 75% off;

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… — 50% off;

Resident Evil 2 + Resident Evil 3 (Racoon City Edition) — 60% off;

Deathloop — 50% off;

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 and PS5 — 60% off.

It’s worth remembering that PlayStation Plus subscribers are entitled to lower prices on some games — certain items reach 95% off through the benefit. Therefore, it is worth keeping an eye on MeuPS updates and following the main news that will be revealed earlier this afternoon in Brazil.

Last hours of the Back 4 Blood PS Store sale

Players still have a few hours to purchase Back 4 Blood on offer on the PS Store. The Turtle Rock Studios co-op title can be obtained with 50% off until the afternoon of this Wednesday (16), entitlement to discounts on the base, Deluxe and Season Pass editions. Click here to learn more.