Matrix-inspired Sifu mod puts Neo to fight Agent Smith’s clones

Launched in early February, Sifunew beat ’em up developed by the French studio sloclap, has been a great success. Having sold over a million copies in just three weeks, the game has also been embraced by the mod community, with the most diverse changes being shared by fans.

This is the case of the user known as halfmillzwho recently shared the Nexus Mods a pack of mods to replace the game’s protagonist with Neo and all enemies by clones of the Agent Smith.

With the mods, the Twitter user known as Naxshe22 took the opportunity to recreate one of the most iconic scenes from Matrix Reloadedwhen Neo simultaneously battles dozens of clones of Agent Smith.

Sifu is available for PRAÇA, PS4 and PS5. You can also check out our game review.

