Melting Face, Peek and Salute: Check Out the New Emojis Released on iPhone | Technology

The iPhone update last Monday (14) released 37 new emojis to users. Among the novelties are a melting face, a peeking even with her hands covering her eyes and a salute sign.

The new emojis are available for those who update their iPhone to iOS 15.4 (see at the end which devices are compatible). They are also available on iPadOS 15.4, tvOS 15.4, watchOS 8.5 and macOS 12.3, which were released on Monday.

Considering all the skin tones available in emojis, there are 123 new designs available on Apple’s operating systems. The information is from Emojipedia, a site that monitors design updates.

The new pack features two new gender-neutral emojis, including a person wearing a crown and a pregnant person. The update also releases a pregnant man emoji.

2 of 3 Apple emoji pack update brings new faces — Photo: Playback/Emojipedia Apple emoji pack update brings new faces — Photo: Playback/Emojipedia

The iOS 15.4 bundle also includes a face with a hand over its mouth, one with the dotted line, one with the mouth diagonally, and one that is holding back tears.

There are seven new hand gesture emojis, including two heart ones. The update brings 35 new handshake emojis, which are differentiated by skin tones.

Apple also released new emojis of nature, food and objects, such as lotus flower, beans and lifebuoy.

3 of 3 Update for iOS 15.4 brings new emojis of nature, food and objects — Photo: Playback/Emojipedia Update for iOS 15.4 brings new emojis of nature, food and objects — Photo: Reproduction / Emojipedia

To check if the update is available, simply navigate to “Settings”. Then you need to select the “General” option and click on “Software Updates”.

These are iOS 15.4 compatible devices:

iPhone 6s and 6s Plus (released in 2015);

iPhone SE (2016);

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus (2016);

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus (2017);

iPhone X (2017);

iPhone XR (2018);

iPhone XS and XS Max (2018);

iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max (2019);

iPhone SE 2nd generation (2020);

iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max (2020);

iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max (2021);

iPhone SE 3rd generation (2022).