Microsoft says ads in Windows 11 were just a test

Microsoft explained, on Tuesday (15), that the appearance of ads in Windows 11’s File Explorer was just a test. “It was an experimental banner not intended to be published externally and has been disabled” explained Brandon LeBlanc, Senior Manager of Windows Software, in a statement to the website. The Verge.

Ads promoting the company’s products were discovered by one of the Windows Insider program participants and revealed last Saturday (12). The screenshot taken by the user shows an advertisement for the Microsoft Editor program.

The tech giant did not elaborate on the matter. Despite this, the release makes it clear that the function is in testing and may be implemented at some point in the future.

If the feature is activated, this would not be the first time. Windows 10’s File Explorer even showed ads for subscription to OneDrive, a cloud data storage service. The Redmond company has also run ads in the Wordpad menu bar and Edge browser.

And, if Microsoft is taking public opinion into account when deciding whether or not to return with the ads, very possibly it should not continue the project. The website Bleeping Computer states that many Insider program participants have reported a bad experience with displaying advertising in File Explorer.

