Moscow bans Biden and Canadian prime minister from entering

Russia today announced a ban on US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from entering the country in response to sanctions imposed on Russians. Other officials from both governments were also placed on the banned list. (see full list below).

On the American side, among those vetoed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

Ministers Mélaine Joly and Anita Anand – Foreign Affairs and Defense, respectively – were other Canadian officials included in the list of more than 300 Ukrainian citizens already banned from entering Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, however, stressed that it has maintained official relations with the US and, if necessary, will ensure that high-level contacts with people on this list can take place.

Check below which authorities are prohibited from entering Russia:

Joe Biden, US President

Antony blinking US Secretary of State

US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defense

William Burns head of the CIA

head of the CIA Jake Sullivan US National Security Advisor

US National Security Advisor Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Mélaine Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada

Anita Anand, Minister of Defense of Canada

US imposes new sanctions on Russia, Belarus president

The United States also today announced new sanctions against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his wife, as well as Russian individuals and entities, accusing them of corruption and human rights violations.

The Treasury said these sanctions are aimed at Lukashenko, “head of a corrupt government in Belarus whose patronage network benefits his entourage and regime”, as well as his wife. It also ordered punitive measures against four Russian citizens and a Russian organization, according to a statement.

The UK also applied more sanctions to Russia today. The British government added 350 more individuals to the list of sanctioned individuals and imposed punitive tariffs on products such as vodka.

Among the oligarchs on the new list are Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and former Russian President Dmitri Medvedev, as well as Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov and voice of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova.

Canada sanctions Russian oligarchs, including Chelsea owner

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday new sanctions against Russian oligarchs, including tycoon Roman Abramovich, owner of English football club Chelsea.

“Today we announced sanctions against five other people, including Roman Abramovich,” Trudeau told reporters in Warsaw.

“These people will not be able to do business in Canada and their assets will be frozen,” added the prime minister after a six-day trip to Europe.

*With information from Reuters and AFP