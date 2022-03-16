NATO calls emergency meeting, Biden heads to Europe to pressure Putin

The outbreak of the war made US President Joe Biden change his mind and travel to Europe. The American will participate in an emergency meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) next week.

The journey is symbolic and strategic. Biden’s intention is to demonstrate unity and make Russian President Vladimir Putin back off. In addition, the American will negotiate with European leaders more economic sanctions against Russia.

This will be Biden’s first visit to the mainland after the start of the war in Ukraine on February 24. The military alliance summit meets in Brussels on March 24.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos The troubled relationship between Russia and Ukraine, which sparked armed conflict, has the world on alert for a possible major war.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images ***photo-statue-lenin-soviet-union-russia The confusion, however, does not come from today. In addition to the dispute over economic and geopolitical influence, a historical context that relates to the 19th century may explain the conflict. Agustavop/ Getty Images ***drawing-map-russia-eurasia-conflict Ukraine’s strategic location, between Russia and the eastern part of Europe, has served as a security zone for the former USSR for years. Therefore, the Russians consider it essential to maintain influence over the neighboring country and avoid advances by possible adversaries there.pawel.gaul/Getty Images ***photo-flag-ukraine-on-monument This is because the large Ukrainian territory prevents successful military attacks against the Russian capital. A Ukraine allied with Russia leaves possible enemies coming from Europe more than 1,500 km from Moscow. An opposing Ukraine, however, narrows the distance to just over 600 kmGetty Images ***photo-Russian-President-Vladimir-Putin-Speech-Chinese Flag Sensing Ukraine’s interest in joining NATO, which is led by the United States, and being part of the European Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to attack the country if the Ukrainians did not give up on the idea.André Borges/Esp. metropolises ***kremlin-government-russian-red-square-moscow-russia-at-night One of Putin’s demands, therefore, is for the West to ensure that Ukraine does not join the US-led organization. For Russians, NATO’s presence and support for Ukrainians constitute threats to the country’s security.Poca/Getty Images ***photo-russia-flag-sky-shining Russia began military training with ally Belarus, which borders Ukraine, and invaded Ukrainian territory on February 24.Kutay Tanir/Getty Images ***sky-military-aircraft-fog-trail On the other hand, NATO, made up of 30 countries, reinforced its presence in Eastern Europe and placed military installations on alert. NATO/Disclosure ***photo-Russian-President-Vladimir-Putin-Front-Speaking Despite gaining the spotlight in recent weeks, the new chapter of the standoff between the two nations was restarted at the end of 2021, when Putin deployed 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine. The two countries, which were once part of the Soviet Union, have an old dispute over territory.AFP ***photo-kremlin-government-russian-red-square-moscow-russia-people In addition, for the Ukrainian government, the conflict is a kind of continuation of the Russian invasion of the Crimean peninsula, which took place in 2014 and caused more than 10,000 deaths. At the time, Moscow took advantage of a political crisis in the neighboring country and the strong presence of Russians in the region to incorporate it into its territory.Elena Aleksandrovna Ermakova/ Getty Images ***photo-blue-red-square-snow-soldier-kremlin-russian-government-moscow Since then, Ukrainians have accused the Russians of using hybrid warfare tactics to constantly destabilize the country and fund separatist groups that undermine state sovereignty.Will & Deni McIntyre/Getty Images ***russia-ukraine-conflict The conflict, which began on February 24, is already impacting the entire world economically. In Western Europe, for example, countries fear the interruption of natural gas supply, which is essential for many of them.Vostok / Getty Images ***russia-ukraine-conflict Although Brazil does not have such relevant economic ties with the two nations, it could be affected by the likely spike in oil prices. Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis 0

“We will address Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, our strong support for Ukraine and further strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defense,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced, stressing that the moment is “critical”.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki gave details of what Biden will do. “While he is there, his goal is to meet face-to-face with his European colleagues and talk, assess where we are at this point in the conflict in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We are incredibly aligned to this day,” she advanced.

In an interview on Tuesday (15/3), Psaki said that the entity is concerned about the possible use of chemical and biological weapons by the Russian army.

The representative stressed: “We are concerned that, in fact, they are planning this [uso de armas químicas e nucleares]. Any use of chemical weapons will be a violation of international law.”

NATO confirmed that 40,000 troops are on the Ukrainian border. This is the first time that the US-led military entity has disclosed the number of personnel in Eastern Europe.

Last week, US Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Poland, which borders Ukraine and receives the largest number of refugees leaving the country at war.

advance of the war

The negotiation of a ceasefire will resume after the meeting on Monday (14/3) ended with a “technical pause”. This formality means a lack of political-diplomatic agreement.

Polish Prime Ministers Mateusz Morawiecki; from the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala; and from Slovenia, Janez Janša; traveled to Kiev on Tuesday.

The visit is a sign of support for Ukraine on the part of the European Union. They are the first leaders to visit the Ukrainian capital since Russia invaded the country on February 24.

At extreme risk, Kiev Mayor Wladimir Klitschko has decreed a 35-hour curfew in the city, where the country’s power is concentrated. The measure will be valid from the night of this Tuesday (15/3) until Thursday (17/3).