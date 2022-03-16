NATO convenes meeting, Biden heads to Europe to discuss Ukraine support

Abhishek Pratap

(credit: Nicholas Kamm / AFP)


This Tuesday (15/3), US officials confirmed the presence of President Joe Biden at an emergency meeting of members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) next week, on the 24th.

The agenda of the meeting, as in the last meetings, will be to discuss Russia’s fight in Ukraine, which completed 20 days this Tuesday.

The extraordinary summit coincides with the meeting of European Union (EU) leaders that will also take place in Brussels, the capital of Belgium and, according to the Norwegian Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, will show that “at this critical moment, North America and Europe must remain united” in the military alliance.

For the US, Joe Biden’s presence at the meeting will serve to reaffirm the US’ “strong commitment” to its allies.

Biden was also confirmed at the meeting of leaders of EU countries by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel. According to him, European representatives will discuss support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, in addition to strengthening transatlantic cooperation, in response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

On Twitter, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said coordinated transatlantic action “is more important than ever”.


*With information from Agence France Press

