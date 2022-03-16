new clip prepares fans for State of Play

Through a post on Twitter, Warner Bros. revealed a never-before-seen gameplay clip of Hogwarts Legacy. In a video of less than ten seconds, it is possible to observe a little more about the student dormitory and identify animations of the playable character before magic classes.

The images show the exact moment a Gryffindor student gets out of bed. The excerpt features in-game animations and “over-the-shoulder” gameplay for the camera, standing out for the richness of detail in the room and fidelity to the original material of the films. films.

Check out the video below:

Two more days! We can’t wait to finally show you the magic we’ve been creating in @HogwartsLegacy. Thursday, March 17 @PlayStation #StateofPlay pic.twitter.com/uTJkXD1UfK — WB Games Avalanche (@AvalancheWb) March 15, 2022

Two more days! We can’t wait to finally show you the magic we’re creating in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released in 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC, with no confirmed date yet.

State of Play dedicated to Hogwarts Legacy

The publication is one more preparation for the Hogwarts Legacy State of Play, which will take place at 6 pm on Thursday (17), Brasília time. According to Warner, the broadcast will have about twenty minutes of news, with never-before-seen gameplay footage, developer commentary, and more. Click here and learn everything!