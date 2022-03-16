new rise in Covid cases is just the tip of the iceberg

In a press conference this Wednesday (16/3), the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned that some countries in Asia and Europe are returning to upward and downward transmission curves of the coronavirus. that this may just be the tip of the iceberg, as the number of tests has dropped a lot.

“Each country is facing a different situation, with different challenges, but the pandemic is not over,” Adhanom said.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (1) First detected in South Africa, the Ômicron variant has been classified by the WHO as of concernAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) This is because the alteration has about 50 mutations, more than the other variants identified so far.Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) According to the WHO, Ômicron is more resistant to the vaccines available in the world against the other variants and spreads faster.Peter Dazeley/Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) Body aches, headaches, fatigue, night sweats, a feeling of a scratchy throat and an increase in heart rate in children are some of the symptoms identified by researchers in infected people.Uwe Krejci/Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) Regarding the virulence of Ômicron, data are limited, but suggest that it may be less severe than Delta, for example.Pixabay omicron-what-is-known-about-the-variant The emergence of the variant is also an unknown for scientists. Therefore, researchers consider three theories for the development of the virusGetty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) The first is that the variant began development in the mid-2020s, in a poorly tested population, and has only now accumulated enough mutations to become more transmissible.Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) The second is that the emergence of Ômicron may be linked to untreated HIV. The third, and least likely, is that the coronavirus would have infected an animal, developed in it, and then re-contaminated a human.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) In any case, genetic sequencing shows that Ômicron did not develop from any of the more common variants, as the new strain does not have mutations similar to Alpha, Beta, Gamma or Delta.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) Afraid of a new wave, countries have increased restrictions to contain the spread of the new variant.Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) According to a WHO document, Ômicron is in circulation in 110 countries. In South Africa, it has been spreading faster than the Delta variant, whose circulation in the country is low.Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) Even in countries where the number of people vaccinated is high, such as the United Kingdom, the new mutation is rapidly gaining ground.Walrus Images/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) In Brazil, 32 cases were registered, according to a balance released at the end of December by the Ministry of Health.Walrus Images/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) Due to the ability of the variant to spread, the WHO advises people to vaccinate themselves with all the necessary doses, correctly use protective masks and keep their hands sanitized.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) The entity also emphasizes the importance of avoiding agglomerations and recommends that well-ventilated environments are preferred.JuFagundes/ Getty Images 0

In the last week, the WHO reported an 8% increase in new global cases. According to WHO technical director Maria Van Kerkhove, the growth in cases is due to the persistent transmission of the Ômicron variant, the spread of the BA.2 subline, the relaxation of social measures and restrictions and the dissemination of misleading information by the authorities.

“There is a lot of misinformation, that the pandemic is over, that Omicron is mild and that this is the last variant we are going to deal with,” said Van Kerkhove.

“We understand that the world needs and wants to continue, but this virus spreads very efficiently, the more it spreads, the more it will mutate. The good news is that we have tools, such as mask use and distancing, and we know that vaccines save lives. It’s a layered approach,” continued the director.

Also during the press conference, the director of Emergencies at the WHO, Michael Ryan, explains that a new growth in cases is expected as the immunity of vaccinated people drops over time. “It will survive in these pockets of susceptibility, move from one location to another. It can lie dormant in one community until another becomes susceptible,” Ryan said.