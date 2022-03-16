Nine corridors to be opened in Ukraine for the evacuation of civilians

Nine humanitarian corridors were opened today in the cities of Kiev, Sumy and Kharkiv for the evacuation of civilians from conflict areas. The information was confirmed by the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Iryna Vereshchuk.

She also announced a new attempt to bring humanitarian aid to Mariupol, a port city that suffers from a shortage of food and medicine. At around 4:20 pm local time (11:20 am GMT), the humanitarian convoy was still blocked by “occupiers of Donetsk”, Ukraine says.

On the way back, the humanitarian convoy would transport women and children out of town. The ceasefire must be maintained until 18:00 (13:00 in Brasília).

See the confirmed routes for civilian departures:

Kiev region

Bogdanovka- Brovary;

New Bogdanovka- Brovary;

Bobryk – Brovary.

Sumy region

Sumy – Poltava;

– Poltava; Trostyans – Poltava;

– Poltava; Lebedyn – Poltava;

– Poltava; Shostka – Poltava;

– Poltava; Konotop – Poltava.

Kharkiv region

The minister Iryna Vereshchuk stressed that negotiations are underway to open a humanitarian corridor in Ivankiv, in the capital Kiev. “We know the huge problem.”

Withdrawal of civilians from Mariupol

Yesterday, for the first time, the attempt to create a humanitarian corridor in Mariupol, in the southeast, succeeded. About 300 people managed to reach Zaporizhzhia. The city of Mariupol has been under siege since the first week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This afternoon, the government of Ukraine announced that 2,000 cars had left Mariupol. According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, at least 200,000 people need to be evacuated from the city, which faces an extreme situation.

People are facing impossible choices. Mariupol is essentially being suffocated.

International Committee of the Cross in a statement

No aid has reached Mariupol since the launch of the Russian invasion on 24 February.