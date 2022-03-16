Official: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D arrives on April 20 for $449; 6 new CPUs confirmed

Among the company’s announcements are 5 processors with 6 cores priced under $200

AMD confirmed this Tuesday (15) the Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor releasethe first consumer-oriented product with its 3D V-Cache. According to the manufacturer, it will hit stores on April 20 this year at the suggested price of $499 (about BRL 2.5 thousand) and should soon be joined by six additional processors.

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D features an 8-core (base clocked at 3.4GHz) and 16-thread configuration., 96 MB of 3D V-Cache, 512 KB of L1 cache and 4 MB of L2 cache. With the AM4 socket, the product has Max Boost clock up to 4.5GHzStandard TDP of 105W and maximum operating temperature of 90°C.

AMD also announced the release of Ryzen 7 5700X 8-core MSRP of $299which has similar specifications to the Ryzen 7 5800, which is only available to built-in model manufacturers. The company also announced that its CPU lineup will be complemented by the following models:

Ryzen 5 5600 – $199;

Ryzen 5 5500 – $159;

Ryzen 5 4600G – $154;

Ryzen 5 4500 – $129;

Ryzen 3 4100 – $99.

Announcements confirm recent rumors

The announcements made by the company confirmed some rumors that have recently circulated on the internet, although they have left out some CPUs that were taken for granted. The models Ryzen 5 5700, Ryzen 3 5100 and Ryzen 7 7400for example, were left out of the reveal — although there is still a chance that they could emerge in the future.

During the reveal of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, AMD did not address the recent information that would have asked motherboard manufacturers to turn off overclocking features on the processor. While the reason for such a request has not been clarified, rumors indicate that the new 3D caching technology could present problems when the CPU operating speed was changed beyond the predicted limits.



– Continues after advertising –

With Tuesday’s announcement, the manufacturer now offers four new 6-core processors priced under $200. The cheapest option — the Ryzen 5 4500 — brings the Renoir-X (Zen2) architecture without the integrated graphics processor used in the manufacturer’s APUS. The more discreet model announced by the company (the Ryzen 3 4100) is based on the same technology, but brings only 4 cores capable of operating at up to 4.0 Ghz in boost mode.

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: VideoCardz