On March 25, the Pope will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary

The act will take place during the Celebration of Penance that Pope Francis will preside at 5 pm in St. Peter’s Basilica. The same act will be performed, on the same day, in Fatima by Cardinal Krajewski, pontifical beggar, sent by the Pope.

“On Friday, March 25, during the Celebration of Penance which he will preside at 5 pm in St Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. in Fatima by the Pope’s beggar, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, envoy of the Holy Father.”

The news was given, in a note, by the director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni. The day of the Feast of the Annunciation of the Lord was chosen for the consecration.

Our Lady, in the apparition of July 13, 1917, in Fatima, asked for the consecration of Russia to Her Immaculate Heart, stating that, if this request was not granted, Russia would spread “her errors throughout the world, promoting wars and persecutions against the Church”. “. “The good ones,” she added, “will be martyred, the Holy Father will suffer a lot, various nations will be destroyed.” After the Fatima apparitions there were several acts of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary: Pius XII, on October 31, 1942, consecrated the entire world, and on July 7, 1952, he consecrated the peoples of Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Apostolic Letter Sacro vergente anno:

Just as a few years ago we consecrated the world to the Immaculate Heart of the Virgin Mother of God, now, in a very special way, we consecrate all the peoples of Russia to the same Immaculate Heart.

Paul VI, on November 21, 1964, renewed the consecration of Russia to the Immaculate Heart in the presence of the Fathers of the Second Vatican Council. Pope John Paul II composed a prayer for what he called an “Act of Entrustment” to be celebrated in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore on June 7, 1981, the Solemnity of Pentecost. This is the text:

O Mother of men and peoples, You know all their sufferings and their hopes, You maternally feel all the struggles between good and evil, between light and darkness that shake the world, welcome our cry in the Holy Spirit directly to your heart and embrace with the love of a Mother and Servant of the Lord those who most await this embrace, together with those whose delivery you also await in a particular way. Take under your maternal protection the whole human family that, with affectionate affection, to you, O mother, we entrust. May the time of peace and freedom, the time of truth, justice and hope, draw near for all.

Then, in order to respond more fully to Our Lady’s requests, I wanted to make explicit during the Holy Year of Redemption the act of surrender of June 7, 1981, repeated in Fatima on May 13, 1982. In memory of the Fiat pronounced by Mary at the time of the Annunciation, on March 25, 1984, in Saint Peter’s Square, in spiritual union with all the bishops of the world, previously “convoked”, John Paul II entrusted all peoples to the Immaculate Heart of Mary:

And this is why, O Mother of men and peoples, you who know all their sufferings and all their hopes, you who maternally feel all the struggles between good and evil, between light and darkness, that shake the world contemporary, accept our cry which, moved by the Holy Spirit, we address directly to your Heart: embrace with the love of a Mother and Servant of the Lord, this human world of ours, which we entrust and consecrate to you, full of disquiet for the earthly and eternal fate of men and of the people. In a special way we entrust and consecrate to you those people and nations who are in particular need of this dedication and consecration.

In June 2000, the Holy See revealed the third part of the Fatima secret and then Archbishop Tarcisio Bertone, secretary of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, underlined that Sister Lucia, in a 1989 letter, had personally confirmed that this act of solemn and universal consecration corresponded to what Our Lady wanted: “Yes, it was done”, wrote the seer, “as Our Lady had asked, on March 25, 1984”.