Pocah is hospitalized after ‘holding’ farts

Jenni Smith 5 hours ago Health Comments Off on Pocah is hospitalized after ‘holding’ farts 7 Views

Former BBB and singer Pocah, 27, needed to be hospitalized after experiencing severe pain in her stomach from holding flatulence, due to the fact that she was ashamed to release gas in front of her fiance, Ronan Souza.

Through her profile on Twitter, the artist advised fans not to hold back flatulence and stated that, from now on, it is allowed to fart in front of her beloved.

“Girls, don’t be ashamed to fart in front of the boy, because the real shame is not letting the boy sleep in pain, go to the hospital with the boy and the report will be: Fart arrested. From today I’m releasing general”, he wrote. .

In the comments, the singer Tainá Costa said that she “never” had this problem and Pocah replied that she thought she had something more serious.

“Well, friend, I thought I was dying with a kidney stone or hernia, appendicitis, I don’t know, and it was a fart. What a shame.”

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Does Losartan Cause Cancer? Cardiologist explains Medley’s decision

The decision by pharmaceutical Sanofi Medley to withdraw from the market three drugs for high …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved