Pocah is hospitalized after ‘holding’ farts

Former BBB and singer Pocah, 27, needed to be hospitalized after experiencing severe pain in her stomach from holding flatulence, due to the fact that she was ashamed to release gas in front of her fiance, Ronan Souza.

Through her profile on Twitter, the artist advised fans not to hold back flatulence and stated that, from now on, it is allowed to fart in front of her beloved.

“Girls, don’t be ashamed to fart in front of the boy, because the real shame is not letting the boy sleep in pain, go to the hospital with the boy and the report will be: Fart arrested. From today I’m releasing general”, he wrote. .

from today I’m releasing general kkkkkkfdssss — pocah’s (@Pocah) March 14, 2022

In the comments, the singer Tainá Costa said that she “never” had this problem and Pocah replied that she thought she had something more serious.

“Well, friend, I thought I was dying with a kidney stone or hernia, appendicitis, I don’t know, and it was a fart. What a shame.”