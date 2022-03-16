President cites 9/11 when speaking to the US

In a video address to the US Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Americans to remember the September 11, 2001 attacks when they think of his country and urged the US to impose new sanctions against Russia for the invasion, which is now 21 days old, in addition to a no-fly zone.

“In your great story you have the ability to understand Ukrainians, we need you now. Remember Pearl Harbor, 9/11, a terrible day when evil tried to take your city and innocent people were attacked. Ukrainian cities are going through it now,” Zelensky said.

In all, 2,977 people were killed in the 9/11 attacks on American soil, in addition to the 19 hijackers of the planes. On December 7, 1941, Japan launched an air attack on Pearl Harbor, a US naval base in Hawaii. The attack changed the course of history as it spurred the US entry into World War II, and killed more than 2,400 US soldiers.

The Ukrainian president received a standing ovation before and after speaking by US congressmen. In the introduction, House Speaker Nancy Pelosithanked him for “courage” and “leadership”.

He said he was grateful for the support he received from US President Joe Biden and the country, but said they must “do more”.

In again calling for a no-fly zone over Ukraine to prevent further attacks, the president quoted US civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and his famous “I have a dream” speech.

“I have a need, a need to protect our sky. I need your decision, your help” Is it too much to ask, creating a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saving people? Is it too much to ask, a humanitarian no-fly zone?”

Zelensky showed a video with attacks on Ukrainian cities, with children crying, people killed and buildings destroyed as he asked for the measure.

In a scenario of military conflict, a “no-fly zone” would be the blockade for any aircraft to enter the perimeter, in order to prevent enemy incursions through the air and consequent attacks. The measure was requested by Kiev to NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), on several occasions, without success.

The military alliance argues that creating an exclusion zone would exacerbate and increase the scale of the conflict, because it would involve more countries.

Zelensky added that if a no-fly zone is “too much to ask,” then Ukraine needs planes and air defense systems.

Speaking in English in his closing remarks, the Ukrainian leader addressed Biden directly and asked him to be the “peace leader”.

I see no point in life if it cannot prevent deaths. And this is my main issue as a leader of the people, great Ukrainians and as a leader of my nation. I’m addressing President Biden: you are the leader of the nation, of your great nation. I want you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means being the leader of peace Volodymyr Zelensky