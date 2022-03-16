Putin changes law to keep foreign planes in Russia

Abhishek Pratap 19 hours ago

russian airport

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

With change in law, Russian president tries to circumvent sanctions on the country’s air sector

Russia has implemented a new law that makes it harder for foreign aircraft leasing companies to get their planes back in the face of Western sanctions.

Also called leasing, leasing is a kind of aircraft rental made by airlines, something very common in the market.

The new law will allow foreign jets to be registered in Russia “to ensure the uninterrupted operation of activities in the field of civil aviation”.

Russian airlines have 515 jets leased from abroad worth around US$10 billion.

