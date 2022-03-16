Redmi 10 Prime: basic cell phone with stereo sound and good battery | Analysis / Review

We have the Redmi 10 Prime in our hands, a basic mid-range phone that was launched at the end of 2021 by Xiaomi, but that may have been overlooked by some. It is found for sale at national retail with a price ranging between R$1,500 and R$1,700, which competes with the Redmi Note line. Does this model make sense?
The Redmi 10 Prime doesn’t bring a new design, but it also doesn’t look like a cheap cell phone like the last generation. It’s a big, slippery device, but it comes with a case in the box. The screen has a refresh rate of 90 Hz, which helps to deliver good fluidity, but it could have stronger brightness. On the other hand, the stereo sound has great quality for its category.
Performance is one of its weaknesses. It tends to reload apps frequently, which compromises the multimedia experience. Also don’t expect games to run at 90 fps. In the end, the 90 Hz display serves more to streamline MIUI animations.
The 6,000 mAh battery performs well and came close to 30 hours in our standardized test. It could last a little longer for the size, even more so since the test was carried out with the screen at 60 Hz, but what matters for most is that it lasts more than a day. The recharge time could also be more agile and it takes more than 2 hours to recharge.
The Redmi 10 Prime has a good photographic set, but MediaTek’s simple hardware doesn’t take full advantage. It is the typical cell phone that will make good photos to publish on social networks, but it is not suitable for those who enjoy editing or want something close to reality. The camcorder is also quite limited, but it is within expectations for the category.
Is it worth buying the Redmi 10 Prime? Check out the full review via the link below and see if Xiaomi’s basics make sense or have better options.
