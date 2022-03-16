Russia and Ukraine indicate progress in negotiations; Zelensky talks about ‘more realistic’ conversations

After nearly three weeks of war, Russia and Ukraine showed signs of progress in negotiations on Wednesday (16), although the two sides acknowledge that they are still far from reaching a common ground.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said talks with the Russians are now “more realistic” and that “all wars end with a deal”. “There is certainly room for compromise, but we still need time for decisions to be in Ukraine’s interest.”

Read too:

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was “possible” to reach an understanding for Ukraine to assume “neutral status” — that is, not be part of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).

The model is inspired by Austria and Sweden, which are not part of the military alliance, but are aligned with the West in the geopolitical field. “This is an option that is being discussed now and that can be considered a compromise,” said the spokesman for the regime of Vladimir Putin.

But Mikhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelensky, said on his Telegram channel that “Ukraine is at direct war with Russia and the model can only be Ukrainian”, without copying another country.

“What does that mean? First, absolute security guarantees. This means that the signatories of the guarantees would not be left out in the event of an eventual attack on Ukraine, as is happening today, but would play an active role in the conflict and supply us with immediate supplies and the necessary amount of weapons”, explained Podolyak.

In addition, the president’s adviser highlighted that Ukraine needs “firm and direct guarantees” that the country’s airspace will be interdicted in the event of an eventual aggression.

On Tuesday, Zelensky himself publicly admitted for the first time that Ukraine could not join NATO, one of Russia’s demands to stop the invasion. “It’s the truth and that needs to be recognized,” said the president at the time.

Russia also calls for the demilitarization of the neighboring country and the recognition of the sovereignty of the Donbass region and the annexation of Crimea by the country in 2014 (both regions have a large number of Russian inhabitants).

In a speech on Wednesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had already “clearly” told Putin that Ukraine “will not join NATO in the near future”. “But decisions about Ukraine’s future rest with the Ukrainian people and with President Zelensky, their elected leader — and we will support him.”

Millions of refugees and dead children

So far, the war in Ukraine has left around 3.1 million refugees, with 1.9 million fleeing across the border into Poland, the main destination for the displaced.

Russia dominates important territories in southeastern Ukraine and, on Wednesday morning, used ships to bomb the coast of Odessa, which has the country’s main port and is the third largest city (with about 1 million inhabitants).

With the siege of Mariupol and the fall of Kherson, the Russian landing in Odessa is considered imminent. According to Zelensky, nearly 30,000 people were evacuated from the Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions alone on Tuesday, 20,000 of them in Mariupol, which is surrounded by Russian troops and Donbass rebels.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also denounced new bombings against residential buildings in Kiev (the capital), Kharkiv (the second largest city in the country) and Zaporizhzhia (which has the largest nuclear plant in Europe, already taken by the Russians at the beginning of the war). .

The invasion of Russia has killed at least 103 children and injured more than 100, according to Ukraine’s attorney general, Iryna Venediktova. “The invaders kill at least five children every day.”

register at Impulse and receive a weekly summary of the news that moves your pocket — in an easy-to-understand way:

Related