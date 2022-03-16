Russia and Ukraine see a chance for a deal amid the resumption of peace talks | World

Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday highlighted new possibilities for a deal, as peace talks are expected to resume after three weeks of a Russian invasion that has so far failed to topple the Ukrainian government.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said talks were becoming more realistic, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said there was “some hope of compromise” with neutral status for Ukraine – an important Russian demand– now on the table.

Russia’s government said the sides are discussing a status for Ukraine similar to that of Austria or Sweden, members of the European Union that are outside the Western military alliance of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Three weeks after the invasion, Russian troops are held up at Kiev’s gates, having suffered heavy losses, and have failed to take any of Ukraine’s largest cities.

According to Western officials, the Russian government thought it would win this war in a few days.

Ukrainian officials expressed hope this week that the war could end sooner than expected — even within weeks — and the Russian government was more open to talks as it lacks fresh troops to continue fighting.

Trading is expected to resume this Wednesday via video link for what would be the third day in a row. This is the first time the talks have lasted more than a day, which both sides have suggested means they have entered a more serious phase.

“Meetings continue and positions during the negotiations already seem more realistic. But time is still needed for decisions to be in Ukraine’s interest,” Zelensky said in an overnight video speech.

On Tuesday, Zelensky had suggested a possible route to a deal: he indicated that Ukraine would be willing to accept international security guarantees without the country being admitted to NATO.

Keeping Ukraine out of NATO has long been one of Russia’s top demands, in the months before the launch of what it calls a “special operation” to disarm and “denazify” Ukraine.

“Negotiations are not easy for obvious reasons, but nevertheless there is some hope of reaching a compromise,” Lavrov told RBC News.

“Neutral status is now being seriously discussed along with, of course, security guarantees,” Lavrov said. “Now this is being discussed in the negotiations — there are absolutely specific formulations that, in my opinion, are close to an agreement.”