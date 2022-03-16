Russian military calls in reinforcements, says UK

Russia is calling in military reinforcements from across the country in the face of “continuing personnel losses” in Ukraine, according to a public intelligence report released by the UK Ministry of Defence. Today, the Russian invasion of the country completes 21 days.

“Russia is increasingly looking to generate additional troops to reinforce and replace its personnel losses. It is likely that Russia is struggling to carry out offensive operations in the face of sustained Ukrainian resistance,” reads the document, reported by CNN International.

The UK ministry said Russia was redeploying forces from as far away as “its Eastern Military District, Pacific Fleet and Armenia” and was increasingly turning to other sources of fighters such as “private military companies, Syrians and other mercenaries”. “.

“Russia will likely try to use these forces to hold captured territory and release its combat power to renew stalled offensive operations,” the British assessment added.

The destruction of bridges by Ukrainian forces slowed Russian troops trying to enter key cities, the document said.

“What we do know is that Vladimir Putin’s plans are not going according to plan,” British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told Sky News in an interview yesterday. “He is not making the expected progress and we know that the sanctions we have applied are working,” she added.

Image: Art/UOL

On Sunday, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar said the number of Russian soldiers killed was around 12,000. Russia has not confirmed the information.

On March 2, Russia, in a rare disclosure on the numbers of military personnel killed in the conflict, said that 498 of its soldiers had died in the conflict so far. However, on the same day, Ukraine said that 6,000 Russian military personnel had been killed in the war, evidencing a wide divergence between the figures that are released on each side of the conflict.

The number of casualties among Ukrainian soldiers would be 1,300, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told a news conference in Kiev on Saturday. Russia has not released information about it.

According to Zelensky, the casualty of the Russian army is the biggest seen in decades. He also stated on the date that about 31 groups of Russian tactical battalions were rendered unable to fight, after the reaction of the Ukrainian military. Also according to the Ukrainian president, more than 360 Russian tanks were lost.

The United Nations Human Rights Office said on Monday it had confirmed the death of at least 636 civilians in Ukraine as of March 13, including 46 children.