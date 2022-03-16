Sleeping with the light on increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes; understand

According to a study published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences last Monday (14), sleeping with the light on can increase the risk of heart disease and diabetes. To arrive at this statement, scientists from Northwestern University (USA) monitored the glucose and heart rate of 20 people over two nights.

The 20 participants were divided into two groups: the first spent both nights sleeping in a dimly lit environment, while the other spent one of those nights in an environment with the lights on.

With that, the researchers found that the levels of melatonin (a hormone related to sleep) were similar in both groups, but the one who spent the night with the lights on had greater insulin resistance and an unstable heart rate in the morning.

Sleeping with the light on increases risk of heart disease and diabetes (Image: RossHelen/Envato)

The theory is that light helps the biological clock, which controls rhythms in physiology and behavior, including metabolism. The team concluded that people should opt for a dark environment to sleep.

However, the researchers themselves acknowledge that the sample is still small, and that larger scale tests (with more participants, different age groups, over several nights) can help to understand in depth the impact that sleeping with the light on can have on health.

Source: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences