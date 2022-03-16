Stocks rise, with emphasis on the 9% jump in Hang Seng; “super Wednesday” with Fomc and Copom and more market topics today

Futures in the US and stock markets in Europe operate higher on Wednesday morning (16), as global markets await the monetary policy decision and economic forecasts from the Federal Reserve. Asian markets rose in today’s trading, with Chinese stocks rebounding strongly after yesterday’s heavy losses.

Highlight for the Hong Kong Hang Seng index, which closed up 9.08%, at 20,087.50. Chinese tech stocks in Hong Kong saw big gains, with shares of Chinese tech giant Tencent up 23.15%, Alibaba up 27.3% and NetEase up 23.4%.

The Fed announces its latest interest rate decision at 3:00 pm ET. The U.S. central bank is widely expected to raise rates by 0.25 percentage point, its first increase since 2018. Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivers a speech at 3:30 p.m. as investors wait for clues to gauge the degree of aggression intended for the monetary policy.

Markets continue to monitor the current situation in Ukraine, Kiev on Tuesday announced a 35-hour curfew after Russian missile attacks hit some residential buildings. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden signed a government funding bill that included $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Some European leaders have also announced that they will visit Ukraine to meet with the country’s president and prime minister, as Russia is set to default on its debt for the first time in decades as it approaches its Wednesday deadline for two. payments.

This comes after international sanctions on Russia’s central bank blocked a substantial part of the country’s foreign exchange reserves following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This Wednesday, a new round of negotiations is expected to attempt a ceasefire in the war. A senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the negotiations “difficult” but said there was room for compromise.

In China, most of the gains came after a Chinese state media report signaled support for Chinese stocks. US and Chinese regulators are making progress toward a cooperation plan on US-listed Chinese stocks, the report said, citing a financial stability meeting on Wednesday chaired by Vice Premier Liu He.

Chinese tech stocks have been under pressure in recent days amid a number of concerns, including a Wall Street Journal report that Tencent could face a record fine for violating anti-money laundering rules.

Here, the Copom meets today to decide the direction of monetary policy. The market consensus is betting on an adjustment of 1 percentage point in the basic interest rate (Selic), from the current 10.75% to 11.75% per year, the highest since February 2017.

1. World Scholarships

U.S

US futures indexes advance this Wednesday morning (16), amid expectations for the Fomc meeting. The Fed is widely expected to raise rates for the first time since 2018. The central bank is also expected to offer a new quarterly forecast that could indicate five or six more hikes this year.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.80%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.99%

Nasdaq Futures (US), +1.57%

Asia

Asian markets closed on the positive side, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rising 9.08% to 20,087.50, driven by significant gains from technology companies, the best day since October 2008. However, for the week, the Hang Seng is down about 2% for the week. Alibaba jumped more than 23%.

Most of the gains on Wednesday came after a Chinese state media report signaled support for Chinese stocks. US and Chinese regulators are making progress toward a cooperation plan on US-listed Chinese stocks, the report said, citing a financial stability meeting on Wednesday chaired by Vice Premier Liu He. The report highlights that Beijing would support Chinese stock listings abroad and work towards stability in Hong Kong’s financial market as well as the struggling real estate sector.

Chinese tech stocks have been under pressure in recent days amid a number of concerns, including a Wall Street Journal report that Tencent could face a record fine for violating anti-money laundering rules.

The strong recovery comes as investors continue to monitor the pandemic situation in the country, with China facing its most severe Covid outbreak since the height of the pandemic in 2020, with major cities struggling to limit business activity.

Shanghai SE (China), +3.48%

Nikkei (Japan), +1.64%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +9.08%

Kospi (South Korea), +1.44%

Europe

European markets operate higher as markets await the latest monetary policy figures and economic forecasts from the US Federal Reserve.

FTSE 100 (UK), +1.31%

DAX (Germany), +2.36%

CAC 40 (France), +2.69%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +2.28%

commodities

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, rebounding from a dip of more than $1 a barrel, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continued to dominate price volatility in ceasefire negotiations. The day before, oil also recorded a drop with the rise in Covid cases.

Iron ore prices also rose in today’s session, after a drop the day before with the increase in Covid-19 infections in the largest steel producer, China.

WTI Oil, +1.65%, at $98.01 a barrel

Brent oil, up 2.37% at $102.24 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 5.17% to 804.00 yuan, equivalent to US$126.66

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +4.74% at $42,242.18 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meets today to decide on the direction of monetary policy. Most of the market believes in an adjustment of 1 percentage point in the basic interest rate (Selic), from the current 10.75% to 11.75% per year, the highest since February 2017. The BC arrived at the meeting pressured by inflation higher than expected in February and the prospect of even higher prices, with the war in Ukraine and a new wave of Covid, which started in China and is already reaching Europe.

The Copom meeting coincides with that of the Open Market Committee of the US Central Bank (FOMC). The Federal Reserve also arrives under pressure from high inflation, the highest in decades. Today’s meeting is highly anticipated by investors, as it is at this meeting that the Fed should begin the cycle of monetary tightening in the US. Currently, interest rates in the country are close to zero and the question is about the intensity with which the Fomc will raise the rate. American retail sales also come out in February.

Brazil

8:00 am: weekly IPC-S

8:00 am: Monthly IGP-10 Index

9:00 am: IBGE publishes monthly survey of services for January, with a projection of 0.2% on a monthly basis and 9.3% on an annual basis

14: Electoral Survey – PoderData

14:30: Weekly foreign exchange flow

From 6:30 pm: Copom decides on interest rates, with a projection of a 1 point increase in interest rates, to 11.75%

USA

9:30 am: Monthly retail sales

9:30 am: Change in the price of imported goods

11:30 am: Weekly EIA oil inventories change

3pm: Fed releases interest rate decision, forecast 0.25 point hike

3. Bolsonaro hopes Petrobras will reduce fuel prices

The president, Jair Bolsonaro, said yesterday (15) that he expects a reduction in fuel prices by Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) in view of the decline in oil prices abroad.

The speech took place during an event at Palácio do Planalto for the launch of the New Framework for Securitization and Strengthening of Agro Guarantees, when he also signed the Provisional Measure (MP) that creates the program, in addition to a decree to reduce the Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) ).

Government will advance 13th salary of retirees and withdrawal of R$ 1 thousand from FGTS

The Bolsonaro government (PL) must again anticipate the payment of the 13th salary of INSS (National Social Security Institute) retirees and pensioners.

The measure, which was advanced by the newspaper “O Globo”, is under the umbrella of Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy. according to InfoMoney found, the first installment will be available in April and the second in May.

The government should also announce the withdrawal of R$ 1 thousand from the FGTS (Fundação de Garantia por Tempo de Serviço). The measures will be made official, later this week, by President Bolsonaro.

Braga Netto’s chances grow to occupy the vice-president’s vacancy

Articulations from the military wing of the government are advancing to place Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto in the vacancy of candidate for vice president of President Bolsonaro in the October elections, according to a report by the newspaper Valor.

The deputy will not be chosen before June, not least because Centrão wants to buy time to try to persuade Bolsonaro to change his mind.

4. Covid

Last Tuesday (15), Brazil recorded 323 deaths and 50,078 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of Covid deaths in 7 days in Brazil stood at 388, down 24% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 41,044, which represents a drop of 19% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

It reached 158,117,455 people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 73.60% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 174,640,061 people, which represents 81.29% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 70,380,119 people, or 32.76% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Braskem (BRKM5), MRV (MRVE3), Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3), Lojas Marisa (AMAR3) and Petz (PETZ3) announce results today, after the market closes.

Petrobras ( PETR3 ; PETR4 )

Petrobras denied media reports regarding the sale of its entire 51% stake in Transportadora Brasileira Gasoduto Bolivia-Brasil (TBG) and 25% in Transportadora Sulbrasileira de Gás (TSB).

The state-owned company also clarified that this divestment project is still in the binding phase. EIG Global Energy Partners presented a binding proposal, which must be considered by Petrobras’ Executive Board in order, in case of approval, to start the negotiation phase.

CVC (CVCB3)

CVC (CVCB3) recorded a net loss of R$145.8 million in the fourth quarter, reversing a profit of R$392.5 million from the fourth quarter of last year.

Iguatemi (IGTI11)

Iguatemi (IGTI11) had a net income of R$82.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), up 1.1% against the same period in 2020.

Yduqs (YDUQ3)

Yduqs (YDUQ3) recorded a net loss of R$74.3 million in the fourth quarter of last year, a loss 27.6% lower than the one reported a year earlier, of R$102.6 million.

AES Brazil (AESB3)

AES Brasil (AESB3) was the winner in the auction of the Cordilheira dos Ventos UPI, within the scope of the judicial reorganization process of the Renova Group, for the amount of R$ 42 million.

