Take advantage of the best Samsung deals in Magalu Consumer Week

During Magalu Consumer Week, Samsung has several special offers to suit all budgets and tastes. They are premium, intermediate and cost-effective cell phones, as well as accessories, such as the brand’s latest headphones. Check out some of the company’s main highlights for the next few days of promotions.

Galaxy M52 is excellent value for money

Those looking for a cost-effective cell phone have the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G as an excellent option, having access to powerful hardware, a sober design and a large battery. The device features the advanced Snapdragon 778G processor with 5G connectivity, accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage with space for Micro SD cards up to 1 TB, a combination that brings breath to deliver good quality even in heavier games.

Excellent value for money, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G has powerful processing, 5G connectivity, 64 MP cameras and a generous 5,000 mAh battery with 25 W recharge (Image: Samsung)

The 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen has Full HD+ resolution, delivering intense contrast and richness of detail, in addition to a 120 Hz refresh rate, which ensures fluidity during games and browsing. The camera set has high definition and versatility, with a 32 MP front sensor, and three rear lenses with a 64 MP wide sensor, 12 MP ultrawide to capture more of the environment, and 5 MP macro to record detail photos and small objects.

Powering the Galaxy M52 is a generous 5,000mAh battery, for worry-free carrying out even the most intense activities. When recharging, the 25W fast charging ensures that the cell phone recovers its charge quickly, without disturbing your routine.

Galaxy S21 has super fast processor and 8K videos

One of the most powerful smartphones ever released by Samsung, the Galaxy S21 has a super fast processor with the best performance for gaming and multitasking. The cell phone has an Exynos 2100 chip, along with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, having plenty of power even for the heaviest games and the most intense tasks, such as photo and video editing.

The 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X infinity display is the ideal size for those looking for compact cell phones, offers high definition with Full HD+ resolution, support for content playback in HDR10+ and a variable refresh rate between 48 Hz and 120 Hz, for deliver the fluidity needed for all kinds of tasks without affecting the battery. Rounding out the immersive experience is the stereo sound system with Dolby Atmos for fuller, richer audio.

One of Samsung’s most advanced phones, the Galaxy S21 has powerful processing, a 2X Dynamic AMOLED display with HDR10+ and cameras that record in 8K (Image: Samsung)

The Galaxy S21’s professional-grade cameras feature a 10MP front-facing sensor, plus three rear lenses with a 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto sensor with up to 30x zoom, which provide a high level of detail even at distance. The phone also captures videos in 8K resolution, to deliver recordings with a unique level of detail.

The 4,000mAh battery takes you through the day with peace of mind, while the 25W recharge or 15W wireless charging restores charge with speed. Other than that, the IP68 water and dust resistance certification guarantees the device’s durability in the face of rain and liquid accidents, and the DeX mode turns the phone into a computer by connecting it to a TV or monitor, wired or wirelessly.

Galaxy S20 FE has pro-grade cameras and DeX mode

An absolute bestseller, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE delivers high performance, professional-grade cameras and all-day battery life. The model comes equipped with a Snapdragon 865 processor, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, with space for Micro SD cards up to 1 TB, having enough performance and memory for all your tasks.

Best seller, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has powerful processing, pro-grade cameras, all-day battery life and Samsung DeX desktop mode (Image: Samsung)

The 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution has high definition and fluidity for navigation and games, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and support for HDR10+ content, complemented by the stereo sound system with Dolby Atmos. Quite advanced, the cameras also offer a complete pro-level experience.

There is a 32 MP front sensor, and three rear cameras with a 12 MP wide, 12 MP ultrawide and 8 MP telephoto sensor with up to 30x zoom, in addition to recording capability in up to 4K at 60 FPS, which delivers high definition. without giving up fluidity. The 4,500 mAh battery supports even the most intense days, bringing 25 W recharge and 15 W wireless charging. There is also IP68 certification, which guarantees the phone’s resistance to dust and liquid accidents, and wired or wireless DeX mode. .

Galaxy Buds2 brings ergonomic design and noise cancellation

Samsung’s newest headphones, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 have a comfortable design and quality sound, whether you’re exercising or relaxing to your favorite tunes. Dual speakers separate bass, mids and highs to deliver high-fidelity audio and greater immersion, while the dual-mic array and Voice Pickup Unit (VPU) work together to capture external sounds and reduce them by up to 98% with active noise cancellation (ANC).

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 headphones have an ergonomic design, active noise cancellation, high-fidelity sound and color options to match your style (Image: Samsung)

Galaxy Buds2 also offer Ambient Mode, for when you need to be aware of your surroundings, and long-lasting, with up to 15 hours of playtime. The ergonomic and lightweight design, with capsules of only 5 grams each, fits perfectly in your ears, comes with IPX2 certification for water and sweat resistance, ensuring safe use of the accessory even during sports, and comes in 4 colors — black, white, green and violet — so you can choose the one that best suits your style.

Take advantage of Samsung’s promotions during Magalu Consumer Week